Danone’s Alpro brand, part of its portfolio of plant-based products sold across Europe, is pairing its new kids range with a playful connected packaging experience that turns cartons and yogurt cups into gateways to adventure.

Introduced in July, the Alpro Kids line includes an oat-based chocolate drink and a strawberry-flavored soy drink, both sold in 200-mL aseptic cartons with paper straws, along with soy-based yogurt alternatives in vanilla and strawberry, available in 115-g cops in four-packs. All recipes contain 30% less sugar than comparable kids’ offerings, are fortified with calcium, vitamin D2, iodine, B2, and B12, and are vegan-friendly, lactose-free, and free from artificial colorings, preservatives, and flavorings.

These nutritional benefits align with Alpro’s goal of supporting families. “The new Alpro Kids range is more than just a product,” says Gianluca Ciliento, Europe brand manager, plant-based at Alpro. “It’s a step toward empowering families to make healthier choices without compromising on taste or joy.”

In early 2024, Danone approached U.K.-based digital marketing agency Appetite Creative as part of its digital transformation strategy. Says Appetite Creative Managing Director Jenny Stanley, “They recognized connected packaging as a powerful way to educate consumers about plant-based nutrition benefits while creating engaging brand experiences for both parents and children.”

Appetite developed a connected packaging strategy that features an on-pack QR code that links to a web app styled as a classic adventure video game. Using a smartphone, players can choose superhero characters such as Miss Berry, Oatino, and Soystorm, then race through levels to collect ingredients and move up the leaderboard. According to Stanley, leaderboards and character progression encourage multiple scans and sustained interaction.

To encourage repeated play, the U.K. launch at Asda added a prize promotion, with one £100 Lego voucher awarded weekly during the back-to-school season.

In addition to entertainment, the connected experience provides Alpro with valuable insights. Data collected includes behavioral patterns, product preferences, and measures of educational effectiveness, along with demographic information. Assures Stanley, “All data collection is GDPR [General Data Protection Regulation] compliant, with transparent opt-in processes.”

To maximize the investment in packaging changes while maintaining content freshness and relevance throughout different marketing periods, Appetite Creative built the “always-on” QR code into the primary packaging to allow content updates without redesigning packs.

“The content is designed with seasonal flexibility,” explains Stanley. “While the core game mechanics and educational content remain consistent, promotional elements, prizes, and seasonal messaging can be updated dynamically without requiring new packaging production.”

The current campaign ran through the summer in multiple countries, including Romania, Bulgaria, Hungary, and the Czech Republic. The U.K. experience was available only at Asda stores. PW