Sunny Outlook for Outsourcing, External Manufacturing

For CPG brands navigating modern production challenges, external manufacturing—which includes services such as contract manufacturing (co-man or CM) and contract packaging (co-packing or CP)—has become essential. Whether it’s for streamlining operations, reducing capital expenditures, or increasing flexibility, outsourcing is a key strategy for CPGs ranging from startups to global giants.

In late 2024, PMMI Business Intelligence released “Contract Packaging & Manufacturing: Drivers of Machinery Investments,” a report surveying brand owners across the food, beverage, beauty, home care, and health care sectors.

According to the report, 67% of brand owners plan to maintain or increase their use of contract services in the coming years, reinforcing the sector’s stability, while only 19% of respondents indicated they plan to reduce their reliance on external manufacturing partners.

This sunny outlook for outsourcing comes as no surprise to Robby Martin, a former senior packaging engineer at Bush Brothers who is now a consultant and principal at 3-Fold Consulting.

“Outsourcing CM/CP services alleviates resource and capacity constraints for both people and processes,” says Martin. “It also provides a much more efficient way to try things out and see how much demand they will ultimately generate.”

Contracting remains strong

The outlook for outsourced manufacturing and packaging remains strong, creating a win-win scenario for both brands and their external partners. But the reasons why CPGs outsource vary widely, and the world of outsourced partnerships is far from one-size-fits-all.

Most brand owners told PMMI they incorporate some form of contract services into their long-term strategies. The study found that 63% of manufacturers currently outsource between 10% and 49% of their production—a significant portion of their business.

While outsourcing has long supplemented internal production, it serves as the entire operational model for many emerging brands—especially startups or startup divisions that outsource most of their operations when they launch, Martin explains.

“For newer businesses and platforms, growth is anticipated as their new business gains momentum,” he adds. “For some period of time, most or all of this growth would be with services contracted since the launch of the business.”

Established brands also turn to outsourcing to manage costs.

“In a time when there have been pressures on cost and headcount, outsourcing provides a way to keep the business moving forward, especially with newer and/or smaller segments of the business,” Martin says.

As reliance on external partners increases, contract manufacturers and packagers must be ready to provide greater agility, advanced technology, and flexible production capabilities to serve both large and small brands alike.

Why brands outsource

Brand owners seek external manufacturing partners primarily for capabilities they lack in-house. According to the PMMI report, 59% of brands use CM/CP services for specialized machinery or packaging formats unavailable internally, while 48% seek customization capabilities such as short or limited runs that would be costly or difficult to implement themselves.