Community Poll: Right-sizing Packaging

Sep 17, 2025

 

Are You Greenwashing?
2024 PACK EXPO Innovations Reports
Annual Outlook Report: Sustainability
The design uses minimal material through unique dielines and a streamlined form, reducing environmental impact while maintaining durability for both retail and transit.
Recycling
Target, Brazilian Pet Foods, and Ahlstrom Design Paper-based Packaging
CPGs can find benefits in damage prevention, carbon footprint reduction, and consumer satisfaction by right-sizing packaging.
E-commerce/D2C packaging
Benefits of Right-Sizing and Recyclability of Corrugated Material at Parcel Forum 2025
Recycling Partnership Tagline Color Logo 1500px (1)
Recycling
The Recycling Partnership Invests $4.25 Million in Houston Materials Recovery Facility
Traceability in Packaging: From Obligation to Opportunity
Machinery Basics
Vffs Bagging Equipment
Form/fill/seal - vertical
What Can You Package on a Vertical Form/Fill/Seal Machine?
Maxresdefault 668e86188ccec
Cartoning
A Look into the World of Cartoning Equipment
Maxresdefault 6672ebcaa10c1
Feeding/inserting/unscrambling
A Look at Feeding and Inserting Equipment on the Packaging Line
Maxresdefault 66607e2784d69
Feeding/inserting/unscrambling
How Products are Loaded and Sealed into Pre-Made Bags and Pouches
Top Stories
Alpro’s connected packaging experience features an on-pack QR code that links to a web app styled as a classic adventure video game.
Digital Transformation
QR Code Brings Play to Danone’s Plant-Based Kids Line
Danone brings connected packaging to its new Alpro kids range of soy beverages and yogurt in Europe, blending plant-based products with a digital game that entertains while it educates.
The intersection of growth and sustainability-linked knowledge building, increasingly driven by policy, prompts change, says AMERIPEN Executive Director Lynn Dyer.
Sustainability
Global Packaging Trends Point to a New Strategic Approach
Through the Line: Packaging and Processing
Digital Transformation
Through the Line Podcast: Humanoid Robots in Packaging
Humanoid robots like Apptronik's Apollo are capable of completing repetitive tasks on the CPG plant floor, like repetitive lifting or material replenishment.
Digital Transformation
Humanoid Robots in Packaging Part 1: Continuous Upgrades, Some Industry Adoption
Semi-automatic Liquid Drum Filler Increases Operator Efficiency
Annual Outlook Report: Sustainability
The road ahead for CPGs in 2025 and beyond—Packaging World editors review key findings from a survey of 88 brand owners, CPG, and FMCG readers.
Researched List: Engineering Services Firms
Looking for engineering services? Our curated list features 100+ companies specializing in civil, process, structural, and electrical engineering. Many also offer construction, design, and architecture services. Download to access company names, markets served, key services, contact information, and more!
Products
The new Flex Stack series of gantry palletizers/de-palletizers is based on world-class Festo mechatronic technology and is displayed at the Festo PACK EXPO 2025 Booth N-9018.
CODI Manufacturing’s Gantry Palletizers Deliver High Performance at a Low Cost
CODI will unveil the Flex Stack series—designed with Festo mechatronics to offer higher performance, greater efficiency, and a lower total cost of ownership compared to traditional cobot palletizers—at PACK EXPO in Festo's Booth N-9018.
High Gloss for Paper Packaging
RFID Tag and Inlay
In Print
Packaging World PELV Showcase 2025
Packaging World September 2025
Packaging World July/Aug 2025
Packaging World May/Jun 2025
Enticement Images Imu 300x250 Pw Coveying Feeding Ebook 2025
Feeding/inserting/unscrambling
Conveying, Feeding & Inserting e-book
1133 Pw Cartoning
Cartoning
Researched List: Fast Changeover Cartoning Equipment
Pmg Power Processing
Trends
Researched List: Powder Processing and Packaging Suppliers
Enticement Images 1080x1080 Pw Filling Capping Ebook 2025
Filling, Capping & Closing
Master Filling & Capping Equipment Selection
