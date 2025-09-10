Discover your next big idea at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
Experience a breakthrough in packaging & processing and transform your business with solutions from 2,300 suppliers spanning all industries. Click to learn more.

Community Poll: Focus of Sustainable Packaging Innovations

Learn where your peers first focus when innovating their sustainable packaging.

Sep 10, 2025

 

Annual Outlook Report: Sustainability
Recommended
Annual Outlook Report: Sustainability
Are You Greenwashing?
Recommended
Are You Greenwashing?
2024 PACK EXPO Innovations Reports
Recommended
2024 PACK EXPO Innovations Reports
Related Stories
Todd Bukowski
Recycling
Futurist's Column: Looking Back to Look Forward on EPR and PPWR
Podcast Logo Cmyk
Recycling
Through the Line Podcast: Duracell's Shifts to Paper Packaging at Packaging Recycling Summit
At the 2025 Packaging Recycling Summit, produced by Packaging World magazine and held in Dallas in June, the focus was on how to make recycling work through innovation and collaboration.
Recycling
PRS 2025 Captures Pivotal Moment in Circularity
Engineered Liquid Mixing Systems Increase Process
Sponsor Content
Engineered Liquid Mixing Systems Increase Process
Machinery Basics
View More »
Vffs Bagging Equipment
Form/fill/seal - vertical
What Can You Package on a Vertical Form/Fill/Seal Machine?
Maxresdefault 668e86188ccec
Cartoning
A Look into the World of Cartoning Equipment
Maxresdefault 6672ebcaa10c1
Feeding/inserting/unscrambling
A Look at Feeding and Inserting Equipment on the Packaging Line
Maxresdefault 66607e2784d69
Feeding/inserting/unscrambling
How Products are Loaded and Sealed into Pre-Made Bags and Pouches
View More »
Top Stories
CPGs can find benefits in damage prevention, carbon footprint reduction, and consumer satisfaction by right-sizing packaging.
E-commerce/D2C packaging
Benefits of Right-Sizing and Recyclability of Corrugated Material at Parcel Forum 2025
Packaging stakeholders highlighted the importance of right-sizing packaging in today's market and recycling rates for corrugated material at Parcel Forum 2025 Wednesday in Schaumburg, Ill.
2u F8 Xh3d 720
Home
Coding, Marking & Labeling Trends to Watch at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
A shopper’s basket brimming with everyday essentials—from Aveeno lotion and Listerine mouthwash to Band-Aid bandages, Tylenol, Zyrtec, Johnson’s baby care, and more—showcases the breadth of Kenvue’s iconic consumer health brands.
Sustainable Packaging
Kenvue Packs Purpose into Every Package
Prestone’s legacy 1-gallon HDPE jug (left) remains in the market for full flush-and-fill use cases, while a new 1-quart flexible pouch (right) enters the lineup to address top-off needs. The pouch, which uses 60% less plastic, is designed to be self-standing without secondary packaging and features a child-resistant spout.
Bagging & Pouching
Prestone Debuts Pouch to Serve New Cohorts, Cut Plastic
Semi-automatic Liquid Drum Filler Increases Operator Efficiency
Sponsor Content
Semi-automatic Liquid Drum Filler Increases Operator Efficiency
Researched List: Engineering Services Firms
Looking for engineering services? Our curated list features 100+ companies specializing in civil, process, structural, and electrical engineering. Many also offer construction, design, and architecture services. Download to access company names, markets served, key services, contact information, and more!
Download Now
Researched List: Engineering Services Firms
Smart Filling Equipment Selection Guide
Discover the six critical factors that determine filling equipment success and avoid costly selection mistakes that drain profits.
Read More
Smart Filling Equipment Selection Guide
Products
Glide Line Zero Contact Zoned Conveyor With Gripper Belt For Heavy Duty Applications
Zero Contact Zoned Conveyor
Glide-Line's custom-engineered system uses independent zones to move heavy items without them ever touching, ensuring gentle handling and preventing damage.
Eriez to Showcase Advanced Inspection and Separation Solutions at PACK EXPO
Cosmetics Calendar
More Products
In Print
Packaging World PELV Showcase 2025
PELV Showcase 2025
Packaging World September 2025
September 2025
Packaging World July/Aug 2025
July/Aug 2025
Packaging World May/Jun 2025
May/Jun 2025
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View More »
1133 Pw Cartoning
Cartoning
Researched List: Fast Changeover Cartoning Equipment
Pmg Power Processing
Trends
Researched List: Powder Processing and Packaging Suppliers
Enticement Images 1080x1080 Pw Filling Capping Ebook 2025
Filling, Capping & Closing
Master Filling & Capping Equipment Selection
Pw Mono Material Barrier Puches Hero
Recycling
Researched List: Mono-Material, Barrier Pouches
View More »