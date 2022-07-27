Essentra Tapes Steps Up to Flexible Packaging Sustainability Challenge

Essentra Tapes, manufacturer of easy-open tear tape solutions, announces it is stepping up its efforts to improve sustainability across the flexible packaging sector.

Essentra
Jul 27th, 2022
Black No Need For Blades Tape 3

Essentra Tapes recently launched SupaStrip PCR, a high-performance tear tape containing at least 70% post-consumer material, designed for flexible packaging applications. A versatile solution, the 23-micron tape is suitable across a variety of sectors, from tobacco to FMCG to electronics.

Flexible packaging and its environmental footprint have come under increasing scrutiny as sustainability continues to dominate the global agenda. Ian Beresford, Head of Marketing and Development at Essentra Tapes, explained the company’s stance, stating, “To ensure sustainable packaging is widely adopted, it needs to offer more than just sustainability. It must be desirable, too.

“SupaStrip has always been the gold standard for easy-open flexible packaging solutions. It enhances and adds value to any packaging that it’s integrated into and transforms the opening experience. Now, SupaStrip PCR offers that same gold standard performance but with improved sustainability benefits on top.

“Flexible packaging generally uses fewer materials than rigid equivalents and is more lightweight and more efficient to transport. The future of packaging is leaning towards a sustainable flexible future, so it is perfectly complemented by SupaStrip PCR.”

The 70% post-consumer recycled content of SupaStrip PCR means it falls outside the scope of most current plastic packaging taxes and other EPR reforms. When applied using an Essentra Tapes applicator during the converting process, it maintains production efficiencies, making it an attractive option for converters looking to enhance packaging without decreasing throughput.

