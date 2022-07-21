Amcor Receives Viva Chile Packaging Award

LifeSpan copper-based film provides enhanced preservation capabilities, limiting the development of microorganisms and increasing the shelf life of products by up to 250%. The innovative packaging is the result of two years of collaboration between Amcor and biomaterial technology company Copper Protek, with the goal of developing a smart film that retains the antimicrobial properties of copper.



“By extending product shelf life by up to 250%, Amcor’s LifeSpan copper-based film delivers two important benefits,” said Gustavo Compagnone, research and development manager, Amcor Flexibles Chile. “First, it directly helps reduce food waste, estimated today at around 8% by the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization. Second, the impact on the environment is helped by reducing the food waste. We are very pleased to be able to contribute to this significant difference and help make a real impact on our environment in this area.”

Raul Molina, co-founder and general manager, CopperProtek, added: “We are proud that consumers and the environment are benefiting from our collaboration with Amcor, and look forward to further opportunities to make a difference through our strategic partnership.”



Amcor LifeSpan copper-based film is suitable for a wide range of applications, including ham, bacon, fresh cheese, and fresh meat. It is currently in the market as packaging for cheese and deli foods and is under consideration for use in other food applications that will benefit from its unique copper preservation properties.



