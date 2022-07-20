Maspe Rebranded as Cartesio Packaging, Cavanna Group

The transaction was completed through the new company Cartesio Packaging Srl, which includes a 100% stake in the Cavanna Group, a name that has characterized the group's cartoning and case packing division since 2005.

With a turnover of 6M€ and 450 lines installed in 15 countries, Maspe has been designing and producing secondary packaging solutions with a high level of specialization (wrap-around, cartooning, case packing, palletizing) for 35 years, an expertise that has made it, since its foundation, a reference supplier for leading companies in the Confectionery market, as well as a growing presence in several other industrial sectors (bakery, dairy, grocery, personal care, and more).

Due to recent world economic turmoil, Maspe, having to interrupt its activity, has found in the Cavanna group the most resolute interlocutor that wants to protect its activities and its technical and productive resources of excellence. The ownership of the Cavanna Group, in fact, has confirmed the desire to safeguard all 27 workers of the company's workforce.

A choice that once again highlights the Cavanna Group's attachment to the highly specialized resources of the Piedmontese manufacturing territory. As Riccardo Cavanna (Chairman & Lead Strategist) points out: "We could not allow the company to cease its activities, risking to put in difficulty multinational and Italian customers, who are often our own customers. We felt responsible towards them and towards the company's workers, safeguarding employment, business continuity and technical assistance to existing plants. With the customers themselves we have worked to find the optimal conditions to carry out the rescue and the continuous restart of the company."

Riccardo Ciambrone, CEO of Cavanna Group and sole director of Cartesio, finally specifies that: "First of all, we welcome the new colleagues in the Cavanna Group and work with them to ensure that the integration process will be quick and efficient. The Pianezza site will join the others of the group: Prato Sesia (NO) (headquarters), Mappano (TO), São Paulo (Brazil), and Duluth (USA), with a total workforce that rises to 340 employees, 20% of whom operate in the group's foreign sites. The robotic product handling solutions (forming, closing and wrap-around) developed by the group's plants will converge in Pianezza."

