PTI Establishes Europe Headquarters with the Acquisition of CCIT s.a.

CCIT s.a. was established in 2015 by PTI founder, Tony Stauffer, as PTI’s affiliate office in Europe. CCIT provides support for PTI technologies throughout Europe as well as offers an analytical laboratory for demonstrations, feasibility studies and test method development for container closure integrity projects. The formal acquisition was finalized Friday, July 1.

“The formal step we took today to join the organizations will accelerate the ways in which we partner and work together on a daily basis. This has been an incredible journey working with the CCIT team, and we are enthusiastic about continuing to build on our goals and mission together. The acquisition will create an official PTI headquarter office within the European market and will serve to optimize the client experience, providing access to more resources and services on a global level.” stated Oliver Stauffer, PTI CEO.

“We are equally excited to accelerate our advances in Europe through closer cooperation with PTI, "Tatiana Simental, GM of CCIT comments. "This means learning from each other every day and optimizing what works best from both sides. With this Swiss-American culture brings new insights into our way of doing business. We are very enthusiastic about continuing to be a technology leader and premium solutions provider to expand our market share.”

With the acquisition of CCIT s.a., PTI simultaneously launched a new logo and brand message that recently made its debut on www.ptiusa.com. In the coming weeks PTI will update its website to a new URL to further support this merger.



