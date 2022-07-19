Domino Appoints Two New Key Roles

“As traceability continues to become a more critical component of our customers’ manufacturing environment, it is vital that we are well positioned to provide industry expertise and guidance to meet those demands head on,” said Director of Marketing, Nikki. “With these new appointments, we’re confident we can offer our customers more insight and support than ever before – that’s the Domino difference.”

Sawyer will lead the product marketing management group for the North American operations. With nearly 25 years of technical and commercial experience in the coding and marking industry, Sawyer brings a wealth of knowledge and understanding of the challenges shared by manufacturing today. “My primary goal is to increase the value of Domino’s offerings to our customer base, as well as manufacturers which continue to search for more efficient ways to drive production, particularly in this time of skilled labor challenges. My focus will be to align our offerings with our customers’ needs and without hesitation I truly believe Domino can provide the best creative solutions in the packaging industry” states Sawyer.

Carter will have direct responsibility for several key Beverage accounts. He’ll leverage his industry experience with coding and marking, as well as vision solutions, to establish impactful solutions to drive sustainability solutions within these specific accounts. As per Carter, “technology is a significant part of the expertise Domino provides, but we also want to establish long-term partnerships. We think outside the box. We go beyond the code and deliver true solutions, adapted for each unique account. Domino understands the importance of fully understanding the needs and demands of the beverage sectors, and my role further validates that.”



