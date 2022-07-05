Green Bay Packaging Acquires Interstate Packaging Corp.

Green Bay Packaging Inc. (GBP), acquired Interstate Packaging Corp. located in Albert Lea, Minn. The acquisition is effective June 30, 2022.

Jul 5th, 2022
Interstate Packaging has an excellent reputation in the marketplace for its experience and ingenuity of manufacturing innovative, high-quality corrugated products. Its Midwest roots provide the team of employees with a strong work ethic, a commitment to quality solutions and customer satisfaction. Interstate Packaging’s facility in Albert Lea provides service to South Central Minnesota, Southwest Wisconsin, Iowa, and Eastern South Dakota.

“The acquisition of Interstate Packaging is a great fit for Green Bay Packaging. This acquisition gives us the opportunity to grow our business in Minnesota and Iowa,” explains Will Kress, Chairman and CEO of Green Bay Packaging. "Interstate Packaging has the perfect culture, workforce and strong leadership that fit the GBP model and we look forward to expanding their business and facilities.”

Steve Tripp, Interstate Packaging Corp. President, notes “We always strive to provide exceptional quality and service to our customers. Our goal is simply to exceed our customers’ expectations. We work hand in hand with our customers to provide innovative packaging solutions and have a nearly 100% on-time delivery rate. Green Bay Packaging complements our business philosophy, provides us access to additional tools, and gives us the opportunity to service our customers’ needs on a much larger scale. I am very excited to be able to continue to lead the team at Interstate Packaging Corp.”

Bryan Hollenbach, GBP Executive Vice President added, “The Interstate Packaging acquisition expands our market presence, and adds a dedicated workforce that is committed to growing the business while providing excellent service and quality to our customers. We are very excited to work more closely with the Interstate Packaging team and help them grow their business in the Minnesota and Iowa markets.”


