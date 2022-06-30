Spartech Announces New Staff Promotions

“Danny, Jason, and Todd are all talented individuals who are valuable members of the Spartech team,” said Spartech CEO John Inks. “Their leadership expertise within their new roles will help us continue to serve as a reliable and responsive partner to our valued customers.”

Puran has been with Spartech for over 30 years and has extensive experience with cast acrylics. In his new role, he will continue to manage the Stamford, CT plant but will also be responsible for PolyCast technology and special projects.

Thomas came to Spartech Greenville in August 2021 as the Manufacturing Manager after four years with GE Aviation as a Manufacturing Engineer and over nine years of active duty in the U.S. Navy working as a nuclear electrician. Jason continues to serve in the U.S. Navy in a reserve capacity.



Chastain has been with the company for over 25 years and has extensive experience with the printing and converting processes. Over the years he has held positions in Pre-Press and Graphic Design and has served as Lead Operator, Supervisor and most recently as Manager of Quality, Safety and Associate Development.



