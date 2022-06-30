Toyota Material Handling Hires Daniel Schumacher as Director of Information Technology

Schumacher has more than 20 years of IT experience with previous roles in various technological pathways. He has experience within and outside the material handling industry, making him an ideal fit for TMH, a leading company in material handling that has made significant investments in its ongoing digital transformation.

“We are excited to add Daniel to our Toyota family, and we look forward to seeing what he can accomplish in this new role,” said TMH President and CEO Bill Finerty. “Daniel’s strong background in technology speaks for itself, and his character will make him a perfect culture fit at TMH.”

Schumacher has spent his early days getting up to speed with the technology footprint that supports TMH’s business operations, and learning more about the company’s key projects and how they will contribute to Toyota’s digital transformation.

“It’s an honor to have an opportunity to work for a world-class company and brand like Toyota,” Schumacher said. “I look forward to using my past experiences and passion for technology to help TMH achieve its many innovative goals.”



