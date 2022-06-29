Silgan Dispensing Launches Fine Mist, Pump Solutions

The new solutions – Mark VII® Max Blossom, Sinfonia® Crème Elegance, SP22 SR and Sinfonia® Elegance SR – all highlight Silgan Dispensing’s expertise at developing spray and lotion pump technologies that are sustainably designed, highly compatible and customizable, affording brand owners a wide range of configurations to meet their needs and sustainability goals.

The new products include:

Mark VII® Max Blossom

Mark VII® Max Blossom is a propellant-free, ultra-fine mist sprayer that provides a more delicate and premium impression compared to other spray offerings. Its elongated spray pattern distributes smaller micro droplets, allowing for a dryer skin application. Mark VII® Max Blossom’s propellant-free design offers brands looking for aerosol alternatives a more sustainable spray option. It also is capable of refills, helping reduce product waste. Available in early 2023, Mark VII® Max Blossom will be offered in both stock and customized configurations.

Sinfonia® Crème Elegance

Sinfonia® Crème Elegance is Silgan Dispensing’s newest lotion pump using the Sinfonia® Elegance engine, which launched in 2021. The sustainably designed, POM-free pump offers a reduced force-to-actuation (-40%), which allows for a noise-free and softer actuation option of Silgan Dispensing’s Sinfonia® line. Sinfonia® Crème Elegance is available with five different outputs and multiple closures.

SP22 SR and Sinfonia® Elegance SR – Superior Resistance

Silgan Dispensing also is launching two pump solutions dedicated to aggressive formulas: SP22 SR and Sinfonia® Elegance SR (Superior Resistance). SR pumps integrate reinforced engines to sustain highly aggressive formulations like oils, foundations and bi-phase formulas, which can degrade pump performance over time.

Available directly from Europe, North America and Asia, SP22 SR is available in different outputs, closures and spray patterns, including Panache Pulse. SP22 Panache Pulse utilizes Silgan Dispensing’s unique nebulization technology to apply products such as moisturizers or makeup fixers directly on face by creating a gentle mist of small droplets.

Sinfonia® Elegance SR improves upon Sinfonia® SR by updating certain components with PE (polyethylene) material, enhancing its compatibility with aggressive formulas and ingredients. It also continues the Sinfonia® line’s versatility by leveraging the unique and wide range of closure sizes, finishes, actuators and overcaps available on the Sinfonia® platform.



