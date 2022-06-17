BoxMaker University Summer Camp Returns on July 11-15

This year’s themes include Packaging Best Practices, Taking Charge of Change with Digital Print, Launching into Retail Success, Sustainable Packaging Solutions, and The World of E-Commerce. Webinars will feature presenters from The BoxMaker, Fantastapack, and Pregis. Additionally, The BoxMaker is providing a unique content track tailored to members of the trade (other packaging manufacturers and distributors) on the value of digital print and production to their end-users, as well as a session detailing the advantages of a digital workflow and a deeper look at how digital printing and finishing works.

Katy Hart, Director of Marketing for The BoxMaker says, “Summer Camp is a fantastic opportunity to exercise your mind and gain fresh ideas before the busy season begins because packaging is such an important element in many businesses' sales processes. This once-a-year event should not be missed by firms looking to stand out from the competition and create truly unique packaging

The BoxMaker is offering this program for free to all registered attendees. Future “campers” can learn more and register on The BoxMaker’s website.