Romark Logistics Named a Green Supply Chain Partner for 2022

Romark Logistics, a third-party logistics company supporting all facets of the supply chain, was named a Green Supply Chain Partner for 2022 by Inbound Logistics magazine.

Romark Logistics
Jun 16th, 2022
The publication’s Annual G75 List recognizes 75 leading companies that go “above and beyond” to ensure their global supply chains are sustainable while developing and implementing best practices that leave a positive footprint on the world.

“An unwavering commitment to global sustainability is one of our core missions,” said Ryan Ziegler, Director of Facilities and Sustainability Management at Romark. “Every Romark team member is a company champion of our comprehensive sustainability program. We are working towards a zero-carbon footprint goal with our ongoing initiatives and are already landfill-free across our facilities.”

Romark is dedicated to providing sustainable supply chain and logistics management solutions that benefit its customers, employees, and the communities it serves. Romark’s green initiatives and investments include rooftop solar arrays, upgraded LED lighting, water conservation equipment, the use of high-efficiency battery chargers, truck technology to improve efficiency, and company-wide recycling requirements.


Hiperbaric to Host Virtual HPP Innovation Week June 21-23
Among the topics to be discussed include the latest innovations in plant-based foods, HPP, and CBD, and how HPP contributes to sustainability.
Jun 16th, 2022
Pr Pcmc Igt Digital Project 061522 Final Web 3
PCMC Delivers Digital Printing Technology to IGT
Paper Converting Machine Co., part of Barry-Wehmiller, partnered with International Game Technology (IGT) to enhance its complex lottery instant ticket game printing process with PCMC's ION digital printing technology.
Jun 16th, 2022
C3ecd053 D929 4a9a 94bb C9a4277c01cb
Sabic, UPM Raflatac Launch Label Materials Made from Certified Circular Ocean Bound Plastic
Sabic joined an innovative project with value chain partners to help UPM Raflatac launch a packaging label material made from SABIC®certified circular PP based on advanced recycled ocean bound plastic (OBP).
Jun 16th, 2022
Single-, Double-Sided Laminating System
Nobelus offers the Komfi® Amiga 52 Double flexible laminating system that can provide single- or double-sided lamination in one pass through the machine.
Jun 15th, 2022
Mt Ibie 2022 Checkweigher
Mettler Toledo Launches New Product Inspection Systems
Mettler Toledo Product Inspection launches a variety of inspection systems for the commercial baking industry.
Jun 15th, 2022
Graphic Emerson S Net Zero Targets En Us 8188826
Emerson Announces Net Zero Targets
Company plans to achieve net zero operations by 2030, net zero value chain by 2045.
Jun 15th, 2022
Asahi Kasei 770 X400
Asaclean Launches New Website
Asahi Kasei Asaclean Americas, manufacturer and distributor of Asaclean® Purging Compounds, launched an interactive, educational website that offers nearly 500 pages of purging content available in both English and Spanish.
Jun 14th, 2022
Michelman Bobst Upm Sustainable Packaging Collaboration Blockimage
Michelman Collaborates with Bobst, UPM on Sustainable Packaging Innovation
On June 15th, Bobst will host a webinar to discuss an innovative new solution for the creation of high-barrier, sustainable, fiber-based food packaging, developed in conjunction with Michelman and UPM Specialty Papers.
Jun 14th, 2022
Aliplast Champagne03
Aliplast Helps France’s Wine and Champagne Industries Become Sustainable
Aliplast, a Hera group company, that specializes in plastic recovery and recycling, offers a specific service portfolio to the champagne and wine markets in France.
Jun 14th, 2022
Aptar
Refillable Wooden Lipstick Case
Aptar and Quadpack launch the Iconic Woodacity® lipstick case featuring a glue-free, lubricant-free mechanism that allows smooth actuation of the bullet.
Jun 14th, 2022
Cognex In-Sight 2800 | Machine Vision Made Simple
Cognex In-Sight 2800 | Machine Vision Made Simple
Cognex In-Sight 2800 vision system enables users of all skill levels to use the power of deep learning to automate error detection. See for yourself by entering for your chance to win one of five In-Sight 2800.
Jun 1st, 2022
Logo 5e6790ec51c5e 5f07312b433c1 5f2d4b5795e89 5f64cf27c3c08 5f773b025e1c6
ProMach Acquires Reepack
The addition of Reepack helps ProMach continue expansion in the food packaging space and solidifies its status as a single-source supplier for protein-packaging automation.
Jun 14th, 2022
Honeywell
Process Controller
Honeywell’s C300PM process controller is designed to help industrial operations achieve a unified process control platform. It enables seamless technology integration for users seeking modern features while retaining a familiar hardware package.
Jun 11th, 2022
Claudio Radossi of MG America
Claudio Radossi Appointed President of Pharma Equipment Leader MG America
Veteran industry executive to succeed current President, Fabio Trippodo, following his retirement this July.
Jun 10th, 2022
1654602006093 (002)
Zeus Packaging Acquires Swanline Group and BoxMart
Zeus Packaging, a global packaging solutions company acquired Swanline Group and its sister company, BoxMart.
Jun 10th, 2022
Ranpak Logo
Ranpak Holdings Corp. Announces Progress Towards Key ESG Targets
Ranpak, a manufacturer of environmentally sustainable, paper-based packaging solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains, released its 2021 ESG Impact Report showing it made significant progress in 2021 towards achieving its 2030 ESG targets.
Jun 10th, 2022
Mondi
Paper Pallet Wrapping Machine
Mondi and EW Technology launch a paper pallet wrapping machine that can be fully automated for wrapping up to 60 pallets/hr or semi-automated for wrapping 10 to 15 pallets/hr.
Jun 9th, 2022
Arnold Campus Aerial 2018 1000x416 300dpi
Sinclair & Rush Acquires Indepak Corp.
The acquisition will benefit customers from both companies, expanding opportunities in product lines, resources, and technical expertise.
Jun 9th, 2022
N'gai Merrill Triangle Coo
N’Gai Merrill, Triangle COO, Selected as Crain’s Notable Executive of Color in Manufacturing
As COO of Triangle, Merrill is responsible for driving operational excellence and increasing customer value by identifying and solving critical issues across the organization.
Jun 8th, 2022
Weigh Pack
Coffee Bagging System
WeighPack launches a coffee bagging system designed for premade box gusset bags. It can also be used for packaging powder or granule products where a box gusset bag is required.
Jun 7th, 2022
Enflex02
Volpak Announces Partnerships with Aranow and Cariba
Volpak’s partnership with Aranow will expan its Enflex portfolio in the pharmaceutical and healthcare sector. Its partnership with Cariba will strengthen their combined technological portfolios and packaging solutions.
Jun 7th, 2022
Emerson Pac Systems Compact Controllers News Release Image
Compact Controllers
Emerson launches PACSystems™ RSTi-EP CPE 200 programmable automation controllers designed to help OEMs meet customer requirements by minimizing the need for specialized software engineering.
Jun 7th, 2022
21 1034 90th Logo Fin
Weber Packaging Solutions Celebrates 90th Anniversary
What started as a small, family-owned handprinter company in Chicago, Weber Packaging Solutions is now a global company in its third generation.
Jun 6th, 2022
Dyamic Donveyor
Powered Roller Conveyor
Dynamic Conveyor’s DynaRoller is a motor driven, zone powered conveyor system offering zero pressure accumulation functionality that can be used in applications such as packaging, sortation, fulfillment, end-of-line manufacturing, robotics integration, an
Jun 3rd, 2022
2300x1600 Nobac Ad 2022 2 0
UltraSource Joins Ravenwood’s Global Machinery Distributor Network
UltraSource, a U.S. processing and packaging equipment specialist, invested in Ravenwood’s linerless technology with a Nobac 5000 linerless demo label applicator.
Jun 3rd, 2022
Bx Logo 600
The BoxMaker Launches Redesigned Website
The redesigned website delivers an improved user experience including interface design, site speed performance, and an educational content library.
Jun 2nd, 2022
Index 5f2c0146808cf
INX, VerifyMe Launch Covert Brand Protection Ink
VerifyInk™, a covert ink technology from INX International Ink Co., and VerifyMe, Inc., is designed for use with direct-to-product continuous inkjet (CIJ) printers.
Jun 2nd, 2022
Resized Enginzyme
Tetra Pak Announces Collaborations to Accelerate Innovations for the Future of the Food Industry
Ahead of United Nations World Food Safety Day, Tetra Pak announced its new set of research collaborations and programs to further accelerate efforts to address challenges facing food systems worldwide.
Jun 2nd, 2022
Tom Fahrenkrug
Pactiv Evergreen Adds Personnel to its Filling Equipment Div.
Pactiv Evergreen named Tom Fahrenkrug Manager of Training & Support and Tim Barnett Southern U.S. Sales Representative.
Jun 2nd, 2022
Ellsworthadhesives Logo Blue Lettering
Ellsworth Corp. Acquires TapeCase Ltd.
TapeCase’s converting services and tape offerings will complement Ellsworth’s portfolio of products and services, which includes B2B distribution of adhesives and specialty chemicals, dispensing equipment, custom formulation, and repackaging.
Jun 2nd, 2022
7a0fa8 1628de47844642cb829147e0b0e2e55c Mv2
Surgere, a Pioneer in IoT Supply Chain Management, Launches New Warehouse Management System for Hutchinson North America
Jun 1st, 2022