Romark Logistics Named a Green Supply Chain Partner for 2022

The publication’s Annual G75 List recognizes 75 leading companies that go “above and beyond” to ensure their global supply chains are sustainable while developing and implementing best practices that leave a positive footprint on the world.

“An unwavering commitment to global sustainability is one of our core missions,” said Ryan Ziegler, Director of Facilities and Sustainability Management at Romark. “Every Romark team member is a company champion of our comprehensive sustainability program. We are working towards a zero-carbon footprint goal with our ongoing initiatives and are already landfill-free across our facilities.”

Romark is dedicated to providing sustainable supply chain and logistics management solutions that benefit its customers, employees, and the communities it serves. Romark’s green initiatives and investments include rooftop solar arrays, upgraded LED lighting, water conservation equipment, the use of high-efficiency battery chargers, truck technology to improve efficiency, and company-wide recycling requirements.



