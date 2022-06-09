Sinclair & Rush Acquires Indepak Corp.

The acquisition will benefit customers from both companies, expanding opportunities in product lines, resources, and technical expertise.

This content was submitted directly to this website by the supplier.

Indepak
Jun 9th, 2022
Arnold Campus Aerial 2018 1000x416 300dpi

With the acquisition of Indepak, a Portland-based thermoform manufacturer specializing in custom trays, blisters, and clamshell packaging primarily for medical and food applications, Sinclair & Rush, a manufacturer of clear plastic packaging products, significantly increases its thermoforming capacity and capabilities while also providing a manufacturing footprint on the west coast. Production will continue at the existing Indepak facility along with other Sinclair & Rush manufacturing locations in Arnold and Fenton, Mo., and Carlstadt, N.J. Sinclair & Rush also offers international manufacturing capabilities in the United Kingdom, China, and Australia.

“The acquisition of Indepak Corporation is aligned with our growth strategy for thermoforming and presents us with numerous new business opportunities,” said Brad Philip, President and CEO of Sinclair & Rush, Inc. “This transaction gives us the ability to increase our footprint in the medical and food packaging business and expands our opportunities in industrial markets. Packaging and product design trends change frequently, and by combining our product lines, our services and our years of expertise, our customers gain the unique position of having access to multiple packaging options with redundancy across North America from a single packaging partner. We are pleased to acquire such a forward-thinking company that enjoys solid business relationships with its loyal customers, many of whom are internationally renowned.”

The Sinclair & Rush customer base, particularly those within its VisiPak division, will now enjoy the benefits of having an expanded team of world-class packaging designers, another in-house tooling operation, additional capacity, closer proximity to their operations when located west of the Rockies and a food packaging certified manufacturing option. The Indepak customer base will now have an additional design team and in-house tooling operation, another manufacturing location to consider if their operations are located east of the Rockies and the complete line of Sinclair & Rush packaging and product protection solutions including plastic tube container packaging, clear folding cartons and over 200 variations of in-stock clamshells.


Companies in this article
Indepak
Mondi
Paper Pallet Wrapping Machine
Mondi and EW Technology launch a paper pallet wrapping machine that can be fully automated for wrapping up to 60 pallets/hr or semi-automated for wrapping 10 to 15 pallets/hr.
Jun 9th, 2022
Arnold Campus Aerial 2018 1000x416 300dpi
Sinclair & Rush Acquires Indepak Corp.
The acquisition will benefit customers from both companies, expanding opportunities in product lines, resources, and technical expertise.
Jun 9th, 2022
N'gai Merrill Triangle Coo
N’Gai Merrill, Triangle COO, Selected as Crain’s Notable Executive of Color in Manufacturing
As COO of Triangle, Merrill is responsible for driving operational excellence and increasing customer value by identifying and solving critical issues across the organization.
Jun 8th, 2022
Somic Philipp Lenz
Philipp Lenz Promoted to Technical Service Coordinator for SOMIC Packaging
A 15-year industry veteran, Lenz will serve as the technical advisor to customers with 24/7 online response for all troubleshooting and technical related questions.
Jun 8th, 2022
Weigh Pack
Coffee Bagging System
WeighPack launches a coffee bagging system designed for premade box gusset bags. It can also be used for packaging powder or granule products where a box gusset bag is required.
Jun 7th, 2022
Enflex02
Volpak Announces Partnerships with Aranow and Cariba
Volpak’s partnership with Aranow will expan its Enflex portfolio in the pharmaceutical and healthcare sector. Its partnership with Cariba will strengthen their combined technological portfolios and packaging solutions.
Jun 7th, 2022
Emerson Pac Systems Compact Controllers News Release Image
Compact Controllers
Emerson launches PACSystems™ RSTi-EP CPE 200 programmable automation controllers designed to help OEMs meet customer requirements by minimizing the need for specialized software engineering.
Jun 7th, 2022
21 1034 90th Logo Fin
Weber Packaging Solutions Celebrates 90th Anniversary
What started as a small, family-owned handprinter company in Chicago, Weber Packaging Solutions is now a global company in its third generation.
Jun 6th, 2022
Dyamic Donveyor
Powered Roller Conveyor
Dynamic Conveyor’s DynaRoller is a motor driven, zone powered conveyor system offering zero pressure accumulation functionality that can be used in applications such as packaging, sortation, fulfillment, end-of-line manufacturing, robotics integration, an
Jun 3rd, 2022
2300x1600 Nobac Ad 2022 2 0
UltraSource Joins Ravenwood’s Global Machinery Distributor Network
UltraSource, a U.S. processing and packaging equipment specialist, invested in Ravenwood’s linerless technology with a Nobac 5000 linerless demo label applicator.
Jun 3rd, 2022
Bx Logo 600
The BoxMaker Launches Redesigned Website
The redesigned website delivers an improved user experience including interface design, site speed performance, and an educational content library.
Jun 2nd, 2022
Index 5f2c0146808cf
INX, VerifyMe Launch Covert Brand Protection Ink
VerifyInk™, a covert ink technology from INX International Ink Co., and VerifyMe, Inc., is designed for use with direct-to-product continuous inkjet (CIJ) printers.
Jun 2nd, 2022
Resized Enginzyme
Tetra Pak Announces Collaborations to Accelerate Innovations for the Future of the Food Industry
Ahead of United Nations World Food Safety Day, Tetra Pak announced its new set of research collaborations and programs to further accelerate efforts to address challenges facing food systems worldwide.
Jun 2nd, 2022
Tom Fahrenkrug
Pactiv Evergreen Adds Personnel to its Filling Equipment Div.
Pactiv Evergreen named Tom Fahrenkrug Manager of Training & Support and Tim Barnett Southern U.S. Sales Representative.
Jun 2nd, 2022
Ellsworthadhesives Logo Blue Lettering
Ellsworth Corp. Acquires TapeCase Ltd.
TapeCase’s converting services and tape offerings will complement Ellsworth’s portfolio of products and services, which includes B2B distribution of adhesives and specialty chemicals, dispensing equipment, custom formulation, and repackaging.
Jun 2nd, 2022
22 06 01 Beumer Staff Report Rudolf Hausladen New Ceo
Rudolf Hausladen Named CEO of the Beumer Group
Rudolf Hausladen was named CEO of family-owned Beumer Group, effective today. He succeeds Dr. Christoph Beumer who has led the group of companies as CEO and Managing Partner since 2000.
Jun 1st, 2022
Berries Pet Sheet 1090x660
Alpek Completes Octal Holding Acquisition
After receiving all necessary approvals from regulatory authorities, Alpek, S.A.B. de C.V. finalized its acquisition of Octal Holding SAOC.
Jun 1st, 2022
Duck Pro Application1
Duct Tapes
Shurtape Technologies adds Duck Pro® to its line of professional grade duct tapes designed for non-critical, general use applications, including packaging, bundling, sealing, and waterproofing.
May 31st, 2022
Videojet Logo
Videojet, Loftware Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Labeling, Marking, and Coding Automation
Videojet and Loftware’s partnership will change the paradigm for how companies automate printing across production lines, factories, and warehouses, and removing reliance on a proprietary printer/software combination.
May 31st, 2022
Coesia Virtual Event 2022
Coesia Companies to Host Virtual Event to Showcase New Tech and Automation Solutions
On June 14, 2022, the Coesia Virtual Event 2022: Wrap your business, unwrap your potential will go live: a streaming platform for exploring the latest innovations and most advanced technologies of the Group specializing in industrial and packaging solutio
May 27th, 2022
More in Supplier News
Scott Butler
Jones Family of Companies Welcomes Scott Butler as COO
As it continues to move forward to grow and improve its operations while strengthening its position as a nonwoven manufacturing leader, the Jones Family of Companies re-hired Scott Butler as Chief Operating Officer.
May 24th, 2022
Alliance Logo
Alliance Rubber Co. Named Best Large Company to Work For
Alliance Rubber Co., a global supplier of rubber bands, office, and packaging supplies, was chosen as The Best Large Company to Work for by The Sentinel-Record’s Readers’ Choice Awards.
May 23rd, 2022
Siemens
Servo Drive System
Siemens’ Sinamics S210 drive system with Simotics S-1FK2 servomotors and Simatic S7-1500 controllers is designed for a variety of motion control applications.
May 23rd, 2022
(from left to right) Executive VP Gerry Renzi, President/CEO Fred Rexon Jr., and pāco VP Bill Huffmon
Precision Automation Celebrates 75 Years of Business
2021 marked a milestone anniversary for the Precision Automation® organization as it celebrated 75 years of business. Fred Rexon Sr. began the business by putting a lathe and a drill press in his garage, making parts for local companies.
May 23rd, 2022
Videojet
Module for CIJ Printers
Videojet launches the Videojet SureShot module designed to work with pairs of Videojet CIJ printers. Its alternating print configuration allows one printer to completely take over the printing process while the second printer is offline.
May 20th, 2022
Soft Robotics Inc M Grip Ai Cpg
Soft Robotics Expands Commercial Focus for its Artificial Intelligence Technology
Soft Robotics Inc. expanded commercial focus for its mGripAI™ artificial intelligence-enabled picking solutions to target the consumer goods, E-commerce, and logistics industries.
May 20th, 2022
Core Tigo Inc May 2022 V1
CoreTigo Launches its North America Operations
Following its success in international industrial markets, CoreTigo expanded into the North America market with the opening of a USA-based entity and office, CoreTigo Inc., in Grand Rapids, Mich.
May 18th, 2022
Cfo Press Release 05 2022 (1) 1
Rob Mogren Joins UltraSource LLC as Chief Financial Officer
Mogren comes to UltraSource with significant meat and food industry experience and financial expertise.
May 18th, 2022
Sidel Pressure Safe Gallery
PET Aerosol Container
Sidel’s PressureSAFE™ PET container is designed to provide home and personal care product brands with a more environmentally sustainable dispensing spray packaging. It is approved for the traditional PET recycling stream.
May 17th, 2022
Paperseal Range V2
Graphic Packaging’s Award-winning Hybrid Packaging Delivers on Sustainability
Since its launch in 2020, the PaperSeal® range of trays from Graphic Packaging International has proven it can satisfy the growing imperative for packaging to have greater circularity and be more sustainable.
May 17th, 2022
Sacmi Imola Headquarter
Sacmi Group Posts Record Revenues
Consolidated revenues of more than 1.53 billion euros, up almost 40% on 2020, with sales and orders returning to pre-COVID levels.
May 17th, 2022
Unknown
Slideways Names R.C. Turk its Florida Representative
Slideways, manufacturer of custom and standard plastic components for packaging machines and conveyor systems, named R. C. Turk its representative for Florida.
May 16th, 2022