Sinclair & Rush Acquires Indepak Corp.

With the acquisition of Indepak, a Portland-based thermoform manufacturer specializing in custom trays, blisters, and clamshell packaging primarily for medical and food applications, Sinclair & Rush, a manufacturer of clear plastic packaging products, significantly increases its thermoforming capacity and capabilities while also providing a manufacturing footprint on the west coast. Production will continue at the existing Indepak facility along with other Sinclair & Rush manufacturing locations in Arnold and Fenton, Mo., and Carlstadt, N.J. Sinclair & Rush also offers international manufacturing capabilities in the United Kingdom, China, and Australia.

“The acquisition of Indepak Corporation is aligned with our growth strategy for thermoforming and presents us with numerous new business opportunities,” said Brad Philip, President and CEO of Sinclair & Rush, Inc. “This transaction gives us the ability to increase our footprint in the medical and food packaging business and expands our opportunities in industrial markets. Packaging and product design trends change frequently, and by combining our product lines, our services and our years of expertise, our customers gain the unique position of having access to multiple packaging options with redundancy across North America from a single packaging partner. We are pleased to acquire such a forward-thinking company that enjoys solid business relationships with its loyal customers, many of whom are internationally renowned.”

The Sinclair & Rush customer base, particularly those within its VisiPak division, will now enjoy the benefits of having an expanded team of world-class packaging designers, another in-house tooling operation, additional capacity, closer proximity to their operations when located west of the Rockies and a food packaging certified manufacturing option. The Indepak customer base will now have an additional design team and in-house tooling operation, another manufacturing location to consider if their operations are located east of the Rockies and the complete line of Sinclair & Rush packaging and product protection solutions including plastic tube container packaging, clear folding cartons and over 200 variations of in-stock clamshells.



