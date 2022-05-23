Precision Automation Celebrates 75 Years of Business

The event had originally been scheduled to take place in 2021, but pandemic-related circumstances caused the organization to reschedule and find a time that worked best, which was March of this year.

The venue was decorated with balloons depicting Precision’s colors of red, black, and white, as well as large “75” balloons behind the podium where CEO and President Fred Rexon Jr. would deliver his address.

Rexon began his speech by asking for everyone to observe a moment of silence in honor of his father and the founder of his prestigious company, who had passed away since the 70th anniversary gathering. He thanked the organizers of the event, especially his wife Ginny, and Office Manager Lori Johnson, and welcomed all attendees to the event. In addition to employees of Precision and pāco manufacturing in Clarksville, IN, some of the special guests that Rexon acknowledged include: customers, suppliers, advisors, accountants, brokers, attorneys, bankers, and a few company retirees.

Rexon’s state of the company address highlighted how Precision Automation® has stepped up in a time of high demand for manufacturing and automation projects. He was proud to report a successful five-year period since the 70th anniversary, and as a result a bonus has been passed down to the employees nearly every quarter.

Rexon reiterated the family environment of this business and pointed out that he was not alone in this thought process, citing a Christmas card from one of the employees who was appreciative to be a part of such a tight-knit, collaborative workplace. He expressed optimism for the years ahead and confidence that our team can take the company to even greater heights.

Also, nine new employees were welcomed and several employees who reached 5-, 15-, and 25-year milestones in 2021 were recognized. Additionally, special distinguishment was lauded to Dave Amadio and Bob Daily for their 35 years of service to the organization; as well as Executive Vice President Gerry Renzi and Vice President of pāco manufacturing Bill Huffmon for their 40 years.

The company also said farewell to some members of the team who would be retiring. Rich Viscusi had spent 20 years with the company as a lead Design Engineer and retired shortly after the event. Jeff Salabritas puts a cap on his Precision Automation® career after 48 years with his retirement in May 2022, serving most recently as the Plant Manager and Director of Manufacturing. And finally, Glen Morris stepped down from his role as CEO of pāco manufacturing in December 2021 after 58 years with the company in Clarksville, IN.

Before the end of the evening, Lori and Sales Manager Dan Rexon (Rexon’s eldest son) presented Rexon with a commemorative plaque. On behalf of all the employees of Precision, they thanked him for all his leadership and guidance with a token of appreciation shaped like a diamond to allude to 75 years of successful business.

Rexon concluded the festivities by thanking everyone for their attendance. The general attitude from all personnel in attendance was happy, grateful, and excited to be observing such a momentous occasion in the company’s history. Most importantly, there was an overall feeling of enthusiasm for the future as the same values and principles that have guided Precision Automation® since its inception will continue to shape the next 75 years.



