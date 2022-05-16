Slideways Names R.C. Turk its Florida Representative

With over 50 years of bearing, power transmission, and conveyor industry experience, the highly skilled personnel at R.C. Turk bring a wealth of Slideways product knowledge and technical expertise to the state of Florida. The R.C. Turk team is known for their commitment to serving customers with integrity, honesty, loyalty, and hard work.

“Slideways has partnered with the R.C. Turk team for over 15 years in the Southeastern United States. We are confident in their ability to provide the same exceptional service and professionalism to end-user and OEM customers in the state of Florida. They excel at identifying areas for enhanced operating capabilities and greater productivity in a wide variety of applications,” comments Tom Sioui, Slideways CEO and Co-Founder.



