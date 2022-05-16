PCMC, Hudson-Sharp Install Packaging Equipment at Aspen Press & Packaging

Paper Converting Machine Co. (PCMC) and Hudson-Sharp, part of Barry-Wehmiller’s Converting Solutions platform, installed a 10-color, 52 in. Fusion C flexographic printing press and two Ares 400-SUP stand-up pouch machines from Hudson-Sharp in Aspen Press & Packaging’s new flexible packaging division.

“The purchase of this state-of-the-art flexible packaging equipment will enhance and extend Aspen Press & Packaging’s ability to offer its clients a more robust and wider range of solutions for their packaging needs,” says Scott Robbins, president, Aspen Press & Packaging. “The equipment is built and supported in North America, and the manufacturers’ proximity to us was important.”

“The fast make-ready time and low waste, plus the SteadyPrint and TruePrint Plus technologies, were key factors in our decision to go with a Fusion C press,” notes Steve Evans, chief financial officer, Aspen Press & Packaging. “The Fusion C is a great complement to our existing offset packaging equipment. It truly gives our sales team an edge over our competitors.”

PCMC’s Fusion C is a central impression (CI) press that combines the features and advantages of both inline and CI presses. It allows for quick setups and efficient runs, and is the only CI press manufactured in North America.

“The Fusion C will serve Aspen well for years to come,” comments Rich Stratz, strategic accounts and Western Region sales manager, PCMC. “We value partnerships with companies like Aspen that are very proactive in wanting to take their packaging capabilities to the next level for customers.”

Also incorporated into Aspen Press & Packaging’s new flexible packaging division are two Hudson-Sharp Ares 400-SUP stand-up pouch machines. The Ares 400-SUP has a compact footprint, and offers quick changeovers and the ability to run a variety of substrates with ease, including recycle-ready PE, biodegradable films, laminated films and paper.

“When I went to PCMC to see the Fusion C press, I also saw the Ares 400-SUP on the floor,” says Todd Lunt, operations manager, Aspen Press & Packaging. “I was thoroughly impressed and immediately ordered two.”

“With Aspen’s continued growth in the packaging arena, I’m not surprised that the company invested in two of the Ares 400-SUP machines,” states Harald Goeppert, sales executive, Western Region, Hudson-Sharp. “They are easy to operate, efficient to run and offer multiple closure options.”

