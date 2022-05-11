Video Focuses on Domino's Customers Financing Program

Domino North America's RELAX Financing program was developed with the express purpose of helping customers upgrade their date coding technology without impact to capital budgets.

May 11th, 2022
Inefficient technology drives cost and wasted resources. No different than your car or mobile phone, coding and labelling technology can become inefficient over time, often requiring increased servicing and reliability concerns, regardless of the supplier. However, the conundrum remains, you need to upgrade but don’t have the capital to do so. What are your options?

Enter the RELAX Financing program (watch the video). Why use your capital budget if you don’t have to? Join the myriad of customers who have made the transition to RELAX to save on capital costs, drive efficiency, and put their focus towards the bigger challenges in their operations.

The Domino RELAX financing program provides comprehensive coding solutions – brand new equipment, full proactive service, training and multi-year warranty – bundled into a fixed monthly or quarterly payment.


