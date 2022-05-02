TricorBraun Appoints Senior Leadership Roles

“Scott’s background and accomplishments with growing, global organizations is an ideal fit for TricorBraun,” said Carruthers. "Our entire team is thrilled to welcome Scott, and we look forward to his contributions as we continue to execute on our growth strategies while building the best place for the best people in packaging.”

Beamer joins TricorBraun with extensive financial leadership experience, including nearly a decade in Chief Financial Officer roles. Most recently he served as Vice President and CFO at CMC Materials. Previously, he served as CFO at Stepan Co. and spent 16 years in global finance roles at PPG Industries. Beamer will serve on the company’s Executive Leadership Team.

After serving as TricorBraun’s CFO for three and a half years, and overseeing significant growth during this time, Declan McCarthy was appointed President, TricorBraun Europe. In this newly-created role, he will drive growth of the company’s European businesses. McCarthy will continue to serve on the company’s Executive Leadership Team.

“It’s an exciting time for our European business and I am confident in Declan’s abilities to lead through our next stage of growth,” said Carruthers. “I am grateful for his hard work and significant achievements, not only as CFO, but as part of our Executive Leadership Team. Declan is an exceptional leader and the right person to guide our fantastic team in Europe.”



