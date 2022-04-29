Sergio Carrillo Named Director of Sales for Material Transfer & Storage

Carrillo brings a wealth of industry knowledge from his previous roles in sales management for a leading manufacturer of automation machinery and technologies. Most recently, as director of key accounts management for a metal processing equipment manufacturer, Carrillo was instrumental in fostering new business opportunities while nurturing and managing global account relationships.

As director of sales, Carrillo will leverage this experience to design Material Transfer’s business growth strategies with emphasis on the following four areas:

• Identification and development of new market opportunities that expand the company’s reach and market share

• Management and nurturing of new customer relationships that foster the ability to transform customer operations

• Oversite and management of the strategic sales growth plan and the design and execution of go-to-market strategies

• Specification and implementation of sales processes that drive greater efficiencies and speed the design to delivery process

“It is with great enthusiasm that we welcome Sergio Carrillo to our team,” said Scott Nyhof, MTS president. “As we continue our efforts to provide greater value and improved efficiencies to customers, Sergio’s leadership and expertise will be invaluable to the company. We are excited to welcome him to the Material Transfer team.”



