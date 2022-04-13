Mariano Gonzalez Named Director of Corporate Strategy for Smart Plastic

In 2022, Gonzalez’s focus will be on raising growth capital for key technology commercialization and capacity expansion. This will include plant, equipment, and infrastructure expansions for biobased polymer development. Investors who are looking for more information on Smart Plastic should connect with Gonzalez to discuss all available opportunities.

Over the past 20 years, Gonzalez has held executive positions in Investment Banking, Corporate Development, Strategic Planning, and Private Equity across the U.S., Europe, and Latin America. He currently serves on the Board of Learning Upgrade, a San Diego-based EdTech remote learning company and winner of the 2019 X-Prize foundation competition. Gonzalez is a member of YPO’s NY Liberty chapter and recently served as CEO of Project Laundry, a PE-backed company in the New York area. Gonzalez received his MBA from Kellogg in Chicago and was a Sloan Fellow at London Business School where he received a Masters's in Leadership and Strategy. He is currently a member of the Board of Rising Ground, a 190-year-old education foundation in New York. He is fluent in English, Portuguese, and Spanish and enjoys fencing, basketball, soccer, and participating in Circular Economy initiatives.







