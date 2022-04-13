Mariano Gonzalez Named Director of Corporate Strategy for Smart Plastic

In his role, Gonzalez will help align the strategic vision across all fronts of the business, develop and institute a long-term strategic plan along with its shorter-term milestones, and design a methodology to prioritize growth opportunities.

Smart Plastic Technologies
Apr 13th, 2022
Mariano Gonzalez

In 2022, Gonzalez’s focus will be on raising growth capital for key technology commercialization and capacity expansion. This will include plant, equipment, and infrastructure expansions for biobased polymer development. Investors who are looking for more information on Smart Plastic should connect with Gonzalez to discuss all available opportunities.

Over the past 20 years, Gonzalez has held executive positions in Investment Banking, Corporate Development, Strategic Planning, and Private Equity across the U.S., Europe, and Latin America. He currently serves on the Board of Learning Upgrade, a San Diego-based EdTech remote learning company and winner of the 2019 X-Prize foundation competition. Gonzalez is a member of YPO’s NY Liberty chapter and recently served as CEO of Project Laundry, a PE-backed company in the New York area. Gonzalez received his MBA from Kellogg in Chicago and was a Sloan Fellow at London Business School where he received a Masters's in Leadership and Strategy. He is currently a member of the Board of Rising Ground, a 190-year-old education foundation in New York. He is fluent in English, Portuguese, and Spanish and enjoys fencing, basketball, soccer, and participating in Circular Economy initiatives.



Anlieferung Spritzgussmaschine Battenfeld 3000 1963
Utz Group Celebrates its 75th Anniversary
Utz Group, a supplier of load and workpiece carriers made of recyclable plastic is celebrating its 75th anniversary.
Apr 13th, 2022
Ralph Hernandez
Ralph Hernandez Retires from Triangle Package Machinery
Ralph Hernandez, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, will retire after 7 years with the company.
Apr 13th, 2022
Flow Pack Pure Pe
Recyclable Films
Südpak's Pure-Line recyclable films, PurePP or PurePE, feature the properties necessary for efficient and safe packaging, particularly of food products in doypacks.
Apr 12th, 2022
Jason Pic
Jason Santamaria Named CEO of ABX
Effective immediately, Santamaria will replace Larry Goldstein who will be retiring.
Apr 12th, 2022
Bulk Bag Filling: Increase Bulk Material Packaging Efficiency
Bulk Bag Filling: Increase Bulk Material Packaging Efficiency
Move beyond constraints of build-to-order machine manufacturers. See how engineered-to-application bulk bag filler design and construction increases bulk material packaging efficiency and accuracy.
Feb 1st, 2022
Conventional retro-reflective photoelectric sensors often detect film-wrapped pallets unreliably. The reason for this is the depolarizing property of the tensioned film. Thanks to its special optics, the new Leuze 36 series retro-reflective photoelectric sensor masters this challenge without problem.
Everything In View
The new 36 sensor series from Leuze detects objects even at large operating ranges. Manufacturers and operators of highly automated systems benefit from the cost-optimized design of these sensors.
Apr 11th, 2022
Jessica Zasadni Jls Automation
Jessica Zasadni Named Director of Human Resources for JLS Automation
In line with JLS’ goal of making the world a better place, as Director of HR, Zasadni is tasked with further strengthening the company's culture in order to continue to make it a great place to work.
Apr 11th, 2022
Social Tb Pb Sign
TricorBraun to Acquire PB Packaging
TricorBraun entered into an agreement to acquire PB Packaging, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Pro-Pac Packaging Limited, expanding its presence in Australia.
Apr 11th, 2022
Vj Remote Service Side By Side
Cellular Connectivity Solution for Remote Service
Videojet Technologies launches the Customer Independent Cellular Network (CICN), a connectivity solution for VideojetConnect™ Remote Service (VRS) and the easiest and fastest way to connect coding equipment to the Videojet cloud and enable VRS.
Apr 11th, 2022
Bellatrx 20years Web 1 450x399
BellatRx Celebrates its 20th Anniversary
BellatRx is celebrating its 20th anniversary and continues to grow from the original dreams of Founder and CEO, Alan Shuhaibar, to a global packaging solutions provider.
Apr 8th, 2022
Bulk Bag Filling: Increase Bulk Material Packaging Efficiency
Bulk Bag Filling: Increase Bulk Material Packaging Efficiency
Move beyond constraints of build-to-order machine manufacturers. See how engineered-to-application bulk bag filler design and construction increases bulk material packaging efficiency and accuracy.
Feb 1st, 2022
Mobileequipment
Solutions for Mobile Equipment
Apr 7th, 2022
Tricor Braun 5ff7449bc46dd 6047c18777ab3 62335a3b1037e
TricorBraun to Acquire PBFY
TricorBraun entered into an agreement to acquire PBFY, a flexible packaging distributors in North America. The acquisition will expand TricorBraun’s flexible packaging division, TricorBraun Flex.
Apr 7th, 2022
Wager%20 Addition 4 5x3
Eriez® Celebrates 80 Years in Business
The Eriez story began in 1942 when founder O.F. Merwin installed a permanent magnet in a grain mill. Today, the company has a workforce of more than 900 individuals located throughout 12 wholly owned international subsidiaries on six continents.
Apr 7th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 04 06 At 12 48 44 Pm
Cup
Visstun introduces the 8 oz-U8 cup that uses the industry standard 3.635 in. rim OD allowing it to fill on common filling equipment and use the same lids as the industry standard 12 oz-U2.
Apr 7th, 2022
Aptar closure using UPR resin
Aptar, PureCycle Achieve Testing Milestone with Ultra-Pure Recycled Plastic
AptarGroup announced its progress in testing and transforming PureCycle Technologies’ Ultra-Pure recycled (UPR) plastic.
Apr 6th, 2022
Rose
Rose Graffin Appointed Chairman of the Board and Président Directeur Général of Serac Holding
Graffin was appointed to the position of Chairman of the Board & Président Directeur Général following the untimely passing of Andre JJ Graffin, who was the founder and Chairman of the Board for Serac Holding since its inception over 50 years ago.
Apr 5th, 2022
(From left to right) Arne Karlsson, Marie Samuelsson, and Peter Nilsson
Marie Samuelsson Appointed CEO of Ecolean
Samuelsson will assume the CEO role on June 1, 2022 following Peter L Nilsson’s planned retirement after more than 15 years with the company.
Apr 5th, 2022
Warehouse 1
Lion Beverage to Open New Beverage Canning Facility
The new 250,000 sq ft facility will feature two new state-of-the-art canning lines capable of producing 1600 cans/min, warehouse space for raw and finished goods, as well as a repack area.
Apr 5th, 2022
Gtx Cutaway 11 large
How Can Electromechanical Actuation Benefit the Food & Beverage and Packaging Industries?
Apr 4th, 2022
Sp Eclipse Stretch Film Product 3 Rolls Red
Sigma Plastics to Expand Production of its VANISH Film Powered by Smart Plastic’s SPTek ECLIPSE
Sigma Stretch is expanding production of its stretch film to all five of its production facilities across North America and Canada.
Apr 4th, 2022
Ldx Rtb 4 0 Little David Rev 210909 English Us Sig 35 Bro
Case Sealer
With belt speeds up to 155 fpm, Signode’s LDX-RTB 4.0 semi-automatic random case sealer features patented technology that enables processing of void-filled and over-stuffed cases with a pneumatic top cartridge.
Apr 4th, 2022
Klöckner Pentaplast, a provider of recycled content products and high-barrier protective packaging, is expanding its Beaver location.
Klöckner Pentaplast Adds RPET/PET Capacity to Beaver Site
The addition will further grow the company's sustainable healthcare and food packaging market in North America.
Apr 1st, 2022
Over Under Transpositor Product Settling Merge 3 Baggers To 2 Case Packers By Multi Conveyor High Res
Customized Conveyor System
Multi-Conveyor recently built a complex, yet small footprint, custom conveyor system that uses a servo transpositor retract and two stacked servo merges to transport bags of chicken from three baggers to two case packers, with X-ray scans in the process.
Apr 1st, 2022
Void Technologies Mdo Pe Films
Void Technologies Opens R&D and Compound Manufacturing Facility for Flexible Packaging
Void Technologies, a materials science company, opened its first U.S.-based, plastic reduction research labs and compound manufacturing facility to help packaging manufacturers and brand owners transition to more sustainable plastics and packaging.
Apr 1st, 2022
Perceptiv Sentry S2100 Platform
Wireless Asset Monitoring
Regal Rexnord offers the Perceptiv™ Sentry S2100 platform for cost effective wireless vibration and temperature monitoring for industrial powertrain applications.
Apr 1st, 2022
Kelby Thayer
Kelby Thayer Promoted to Manager of Operations for Distribution Testing for Smithers
Thayer will be responsible for overseeing client testing programs to ensure all expectations are being met and constantly reviewing capacity and capability needs for additions to the laboratory.
Apr 1st, 2022
3 D Neopac Tube Image
3D Neopac Makes Major Technology Investments
The company has recently implemented several technology upgrades in production and is bringing a variety of EcoDesign solutions for its signature SpringTube™ and plastic tubes.
Mar 31st, 2022
Dorner Aqua Gard Lp
Sanitary Conveyor
Dorner’s AquaGard LP conveyor is designed to fit in tight spaces, making it the ideal sanitary conveyor for dry or wipedown applications within the packaging, pharmaceutical, confectionery, bakery, and other packaged food industries.
Mar 10th, 2022
Unknown
Solenis, BIO-LUTIONS Partner to Produce Sustainable Disposable Alternatives to Single-use Plastic Products
Solenis, a global producer of specialty chemicals, and BIO-LUTIONS, a Hamburg-based CleanTech company, will develop more sustainable disposable products to replace various single-use plastic products in food packaging applications.
Mar 30th, 2022
Image 2
Moisture Barrier Paper
Cortec’s EcoShield® barrier paper is made with a water-based barrier coating that creates an environmentally acceptable, fully recyclable replacement for polycoated and wax papers.
Mar 29th, 2022