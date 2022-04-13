Ralph Hernandez Retires from Triangle Package Machinery

With over 35 years of experience in various areas of the packaging machinery industry, Hernandez’s career in packaging is defined by his strengths in sales and marketing. These strengths were cultivated by his experience in manufacturing, engineering and management.

At Triangle, Hernandez was responsible for developing strategic sales and marketing plans, as well as managing a high-performing sales team. Prior to Triangle, he worked in various sales and operations management roles. Hernandez served as the President and General Manager of U.S. operations for Eirich Mixers in Libertyville, IL. He also held positions at companies such as Thiele Engineering Co., where he was both General Manager and an owner, as well as SWF Companies, BluePrint Automation and Schneider Packaging Equipment Co., Inc, where he served as a Regional Sales Manager.

In his retirement, Hernandez will enjoy unlimited tennis matches, spending more time with family, as well as exploring new restaurants and cuisines in different cities.

“Ralph has done a fantastic job of increasing Triangle’s brand awareness and continuing to strengthen the sales team in order to promote long-term partnerships and the longevity of the company,” said Bryan L. Muskat, CEO of Triangle. “We wish him the best as he begins this exciting new chapter.”



