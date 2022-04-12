Jason Santamaria Named CEO of ABX

In this position, Santamaria will provide responsive and customer-focused leadership for ABX as it builds its internal capabilities to meet the aggressive market share, revenue, profit, and customer satisfaction goals needed for expansion. He has full responsibility and accountability for all decisions across the firm’s value chain.

“I am excited by the opportunity to lead our talented team of employees and partners and create an even more vibrant and dynamic ABX in the years to come,” said Jason Santamaria, ABX’s new President and CEO. “I thank Graham Partners for their confidence. Going forward, ABX will continue to be focused on innovation, sustainability and execution, driven by differentiated product offerings and premium customer service. We will move quickly to scale new ideas and opportunities into this dynamic marketplace.”

Santamaria brings to this position more than 25 years of experience in the plastics and industrials industries across executive leadership, business transformation, operations and lean, and product development. He joins ABX most recently from The Blackstone Group, where he was managing director of portfolio operations, with previous senior leadership experiences at Serta Simmons Bedding (owned by Advent International), Newell Brands, Stanley Black & Decker and Avery Dennison. Santamaria started his career as an investment banking associate at Morgan Stanley after a gating role at McKinsey & Company as a business analyst. As an Artillery Officer in the 10th Marine Regiment, he deployed in support of peacekeeping operations in Bosnia and Liberia. He is the author of The Marine Corps Way (McGraw-Hill, 2003).

Santamaria holds a BA in Economics from the University of Texas at Austin and was subsequently awarded a J. William Fulbright Scholarship for study in Venezuela. He holds an MBA from The Wharton School at University of Pennsylvania. He speaks Spanish fluently.

