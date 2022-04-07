Eriez® Celebrates 80 Years in Business

The Eriez story began in 1942 when founder O.F. Merwin installed a permanent magnet in a grain mill. Today, the company has a workforce of more than 900 individuals located throughout 12 wholly owned international subsidiaries on six continents.

Eriez
Apr 7th, 2022
Over eight decades, Eriez,  a leader in magnetic separation, flotation, metal detection and material handling equipment technology, has worked diligently to advance the mining, processing, packaging, food, recycling, aggregate, and metalworking industries it serves. Company process engineers and scientists have developed countless product breakthroughs in the areas of rare earth magnets, superconducting technology, flotation, vibratory feeders, metal detection, auto scrap recycling equipment, suspended electromagnets, eddy current separation, and proprietary manufacturing techniques.

Eriez is proud to be a family-run company. O.F. Merwin’s grandson Richard Merwin currently serves as Chairman. Richard’s late father, Bob Merwin, had a global vision for Eriez and took the company into international markets in the 1950s.

Richard Merwin says, “Our Board of Directors, past and present, has embraced and supported deliberate and bold ongoing initiatives for global strategic growth. Their consistent, sound and ethical guidance is a major factor in Eriez’ continuing success.”

Eriez President and CEO Lukas Guenthardt notes, “We are lucky to have ownership and a Board of Directors who value long-term investments and profitable growth over short-term profits. We have worked hard at building and maintaining loyal customers that value the quality and trust the reliability of our products and services.” He adds, “With a focus on continuous product advancement and market expansion, both domestically and overseas, Eriez is poised to thrive for years to come.”

While product innovation has been paramount to achieving and growing Eriez’ position as a global leader, management asserts that it is the team of people who really make the difference. “The integrity, commitment, responsiveness and unmatched customer service provided by our outstanding staff is what truly keeps us on the leading-edge,” says Guenthardt.

Eriez employees give generously of their financial resources, time, and talents to philanthropic causes. “As a corporation and as individuals, we are dedicated to making a lasting, positive impact on the well-being of the communities where we live and work. We believe this approach produces an atmosphere where businesses and communities can collaborate and prosper,” says Guenthardt.

The Eriez team is made up of more than just its direct employees. The company’s network of longtime sales representatives has played a significant role in the company’s history and success, according to Eriez leadership.

Another contributing factor that helps Eriez flourish is its heavy focus on marketing communications. “We put a strong emphasis on sustaining maximum customer engagement,” says Eriez Senior Director of Global Marketing and Brand Management John Blicha.  “We believe in making significant investments, both in terms of time and finances, to advertising, branding, public relations, trade shows, digital marketing and customer education.”

Blicha says the company has some special events planned throughout the course of 2022 to commemorate this milestone anniversary and recognize customers and employees for their loyalty and partnership.


Eriez
TricorBraun to Acquire PBFY
TricorBraun entered into an agreement to acquire PBFY, a flexible packaging distributors in North America. The acquisition will expand TricorBraun’s flexible packaging division, TricorBraun Flex.
Apr 7th, 2022
Visstun introduces the 8 oz-U8 cup that uses the industry standard 3.635 in. rim OD allowing it to fill on common filling equipment and use the same lids as the industry standard 12 oz-U2.

Apr 7th, 2022
Apr 7th, 2022
Aptar closure using UPR resin
Aptar, PureCycle Achieve Testing Milestone with Ultra-Pure Recycled Plastic
AptarGroup announced its progress in testing and transforming PureCycle Technologies’ Ultra-Pure recycled (UPR) plastic.
Apr 6th, 2022
Rose
Rose Graffin Appointed Chairman of the Board and Président Directeur Général of Serac Holding
Graffin was appointed to the position of Chairman of the Board & Président Directeur Général following the untimely passing of Andre JJ Graffin, who was the founder and Chairman of the Board for Serac Holding since its inception over 50 years ago.
Apr 5th, 2022
Bulk Bag Filling: Increase Bulk Material Packaging Efficiency
Sponsored
Bulk Bag Filling: Increase Bulk Material Packaging Efficiency
Move beyond constraints of build-to-order machine manufacturers. See how engineered-to-application bulk bag filler design and construction increases bulk material packaging efficiency and accuracy.
Feb 1st, 2022
Warehouse 1
Lion Beverage to Open New Beverage Canning Facility
The new 250,000 sq ft facility will feature two new state-of-the-art canning lines capable of producing 1600 cans/min, warehouse space for raw and finished goods, as well as a repack area.
Apr 5th, 2022
Heuft E Xaminer Ii Series 4c 300dpi 15x10cm[2]
X-ray Inspection Machines for Foodstuffs
Heuft offers the eXaminer II (shown) foreign object detector and the reflexx A.I. image processer both designed for use in the X-ray inspection of foodstuffs.
Apr 4th, 2022
Gtx Cutaway 11 large
How Can Electromechanical Actuation Benefit the Food & Beverage and Packaging Industries?

Apr 4th, 2022
Apr 4th, 2022
Sp Eclipse Stretch Film Product 3 Rolls Red
Sigma Plastics to Expand Production of its VANISH Film Powered by Smart Plastic’s SPTek ECLIPSE
Sigma Stretch is expanding production of its stretch film to all five of its production facilities across North America and Canada.
Apr 4th, 2022
Ldx Rtb 4 0 Little David Rev 210909 English Us Sig 35 Bro
Case Sealer
With belt speeds up to 155 fpm, Signode’s LDX-RTB 4.0 semi-automatic random case sealer features patented technology that enables processing of void-filled and over-stuffed cases with a pneumatic top cartridge.
Apr 4th, 2022
Klöckner Pentaplast, a provider of recycled content products and high-barrier protective packaging, is expanding its Beaver location.
Klöckner Pentaplast Adds RPET/PET Capacity to Beaver Site
The addition will further grow the company's sustainable healthcare and food packaging market in North America.
Apr 1st, 2022
Over Under Transpositor Product Settling Merge 3 Baggers To 2 Case Packers By Multi Conveyor High Res
Customized Conveyor System
Multi-Conveyor recently built a complex, yet small footprint, custom conveyor system that uses a servo transpositor retract and two stacked servo merges to transport bags of chicken from three baggers to two case packers, with X-ray scans in the process.
Apr 1st, 2022
Void Technologies Mdo Pe Films
Void Technologies Opens R&D and Compound Manufacturing Facility for Flexible Packaging
Void Technologies, a materials science company, opened its first U.S.-based, plastic reduction research labs and compound manufacturing facility to help packaging manufacturers and brand owners transition to more sustainable plastics and packaging.
Apr 1st, 2022
Perceptiv Sentry S2100 Platform
Wireless Asset Monitoring
Regal Rexnord offers the Perceptiv™ Sentry S2100 platform for cost effective wireless vibration and temperature monitoring for industrial powertrain applications.
Apr 1st, 2022
Kelby Thayer
Kelby Thayer Promoted to Manager of Operations for Distribution Testing for Smithers
Thayer will be responsible for overseeing client testing programs to ensure all expectations are being met and constantly reviewing capacity and capability needs for additions to the laboratory.
Apr 1st, 2022
3 D Neopac Tube Image
3D Neopac Makes Major Technology Investments
The company has recently implemented several technology upgrades in production and is bringing a variety of EcoDesign solutions for its signature SpringTube™ and plastic tubes.
Mar 31st, 2022
Dorner Aqua Gard Lp
Sanitary Conveyor
Dorner’s AquaGard LP conveyor is designed to fit in tight spaces, making it the ideal sanitary conveyor for dry or wipedown applications within the packaging, pharmaceutical, confectionery, bakery, and other packaged food industries.
Mar 10th, 2022
Unknown
Solenis, BIO-LUTIONS Partner to Produce Sustainable Disposable Alternatives to Single-use Plastic Products
Solenis, a global producer of specialty chemicals, and BIO-LUTIONS, a Hamburg-based CleanTech company, will develop more sustainable disposable products to replace various single-use plastic products in food packaging applications.
Mar 30th, 2022
Image 2
Moisture Barrier Paper
Cortec’s EcoShield® barrier paper is made with a water-based barrier coating that creates an environmentally acceptable, fully recyclable replacement for polycoated and wax papers.
Mar 29th, 2022
Unknown
Tim Sheehan Promoted to Eriez-India Managing Director
Eriez® Vice President-International Jaisen Kohmuench announces Tim Sheehan will succeed Satish Shenoy as Eriez-India Managing Director after Shenoy’s retirement earlier this year.
Mar 29th, 2022
R.A Jones’ technician Jake Young runs a machine diagnostic, a service provided to customers through its asset management program.
R.A Jones Expands its Asset Management Program for CPGs
R.A Jones adds machine line evaluations and revamped training services to its customizable customer support capabilities to alleviate brand manufacturers’ challenges.
Mar 28th, 2022
Innopack Packer
KHS Debuts Retrofits for Existing Packaging Machines
The new packaging line retrofits from KHS wrap beverage cans in paper instead of film and can be retrofitted to existing Innopack machines.
Mar 28th, 2022
C6 R4 442241
Customizable Cups
Using the industry standard 3.839 in. rim OD, Visstun’s new 8 oz-R8 and 14 oz-R4 cups are easy to fill on pint equipment and use the same lids as the industry standard Pint-R6.
Mar 28th, 2022
Brian Croke280x300
Brian Croke Promoted to VP Technology of Enercon Industries
In this new position, Croke will lead Enercon’s Engineering and Product Development Teams for web surface treating, induction cap sealing, and object surface treating product lines.
Mar 28th, 2022
Nord 100 Frame Motor
Nord Motors Provide Additional Strength, Stability, and Cooling Advantages
Eliminate need for NPT adapters
Mar 28th, 2022
Phoenix Bloomington Plant
Phoenix Opens Manufacturing Plant in Indiana
Closure manufacturer opens its fifth production site.
Mar 28th, 2022
Graphic Packaging Enviro Clip1
Graphic Packaging Extends Range of Sustainable Packaging Solutions for Beverage Industry
Graphic Packaging enhanced its range of sustainable multipack packaging for the beverage industry with the launch of EnviroClip™—a minimal material, paperboard alternative to plastic rings and shrink film for standard beverage cans.
Mar 28th, 2022
Nicolas Ricard
Nicolas Ricard Appointed Managing Director of Serac Inc
Ricard’s appointment was effective on March 15, 2022. He had been working as Chief Sales Officer of Serac group since November 2020.
Mar 28th, 2022
Wipotec-OCS HC-FL-T catchweigher
Wipotec-OCS to Debut Predictive Maintenance Capabilities for Catchweighers
Solution uses historical analytics to predict component performance, streamlining and customizing maintenance for decreased downtime.
Mar 23rd, 2022
CBD product manufacturer CV Sciences tapped RRD’s deep expertise and strong resources for continued retail success and growth.
RRD Offers Specialty Services for Cannabis and CBD Brands
RDD’s services drive scale and product differentiation to help cannabis and CBD businesses keep pace with market demand and create meaningful product engagement with consumers at dispensaries and select CBD retailers.
Mar 23rd, 2022
Ulsan
Novelis to Build $50 Million Recycling and Casting Center in South Korea
Facility will reduce Novelis' carbon emissions by more than 420,000 tons a year.
Mar 21st, 2022