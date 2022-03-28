Nicolas Ricard Appointed Managing Director of Serac Inc

After beginning his career at Serac in 2010 as area sales manager for India. He then worked as Asia Sales Director. Ricard was taught on the job while gaining a vast knowledge of the packaging industry and working his way to the top.

He has considerable experience in the packaging industry. The enthusiasm, expertise, and commitment Ricard has given are all elements that will contribute to providing new growth opportunities to the operations for Serac Inc.

“I'm honored to have been appointed to lead Serac Inc. It is a great challenge personally, but thanks to the experienced team in place, I'm confident we will build, improve and reach new highs, ” says Ricard.

