Mondi, a global leader in packaging and paper, has unveiled a state-of-the-art flexo printing line at its plant in Gronau, Germany. The new machinery will service the hygiene industry’s growing demand for advanced printing options for films and laminates, and deliver greater flexibility in feminine care pouch wrapping designs and film choices.

Mondi’s investment in the 10-color flexo press allows the company to supply flexo printing services alongside its existing rotogravure capabilities. Due to the latest sleeve technology, flexo printing produces high-quality results in brilliant color with a rapid output. In addition, Mondi’s press can apply effect inks and matte additives—resulting in premium-looking films.

The new line also offers in-line siliconization, which eliminates the need for release paper, and inline embossing in answer to consumer preference for quieter, more discreet wrappers. Furthermore, the printing press gives customers the freedom to request complex designs, thanks to precise registered printing for eye mark accuracy. This allows Mondi to feature different prints on the front and back of wrapping films and provides the option of partial siliconization for a more cost-effective printing run.

Jürgen Schneider, managing director, personal care components at Mondi, comments, “The new flexo printing line enables us to better serve our customers in the hygiene industry through an altogether smarter printing process. Inline inspection systems for color and silicone quality guarantee product reliability, while low ink consumption, minimal waste, and shorter setup times make this type of printing efficient and, therefore, also highly suitable for customers with varying lot sizes. What’s more, our installation can handle different film materials, including biodegradable or recycled content stock, which supports our customers’ sustainability goals.”



