Videojet Expands Ink Portfolio for Continuous Inkjet Printers

Videojet Technologies’ V4236 halogen-free ink is now qualified for use in the Videojet 1280 continuous inkjet (CIJ) printer, and its high-adhesion Videojet V4230 ink is available for use in the high-speed Videojet 1880 CIJ printer.

This content was submitted directly to this website by the supplier.

Videojet Technologies Inc.
Mar 16th, 2022

While V4236, a black MEK-based (methyl ethyl ketone) ink, has been available for use in the Videojet 1580, 1860 and 1880 CIJ printers, its new availability for the Videojet 1280 CIJ printer allows low-volume manufacturers to code products at lower speeds. Specifically designed for coding applications in the electronics market, this high-performance, halogen-free ink is resistant when soaked, rubbed, or splashed with solvents including mil spec C solvents, isopropanol (IPA) and ethanol. Unlike similar electronics inks, V4235 does not require a dry air kit for utilization.

This ink is ideal for printing on electronics components like connectors, heat sinks, and capacitors that may be cleaned with IPA or ethanol after coding. It delivers excellent adhesion to other materials including acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS), aluminum, polystyrene, polyvinylchloride (PVC), polycarbonate, polyester, steel, and nylon.

High-adhesion V4230 is an MEK-based black ink specially formulated for printing on rigid HDPE containers such as cleaner spray bottles, detergent bottles, shampoo/conditioner bottles, and motor oil bottles. Its unique properties help printed codes and text to resist abrasions caused by the rubbing of kraft paper, corrugate, paperboard and chipboard on HDPE containers during packaging and shipping.

In addition to HDPE, this ink shows excellent adhesion and abrasion resistance on LDPE, PE, and ABS, aluminum, polystyrene, PVC, polycarbonate, polyester, nylon, and steel. It is also resistant to acids, bases, mineral spirits, and oils.


Companies in this article
Videojet Technologies Inc.
Videos from Videojet Technologies Inc.View all videos
Realize your potential | Product Identification at Danaher
Realize your potential | Product Identification at Danaher
Feb 22nd, 2022
Explainer Video | Product Identification at Danaher
Explainer Video | Product Identification at Danaher
Feb 8th, 2022
Anthem Video | Product Identification at Danaher
Anthem Video | Product Identification at Danaher
Jan 25th, 2022
2022 03 Couplings Combi
Couplings
Couplings from JW Winco transmit rotary motions and torques from shaft to shaft and also even out tolerances and mechanical deflection that would otherwise result in damage to drive or measurement configurations.
Mar 16th, 2022
Videojet V4236 ink
Videojet Expands Ink Portfolio for Continuous Inkjet Printers
Videojet Technologies’ V4236 halogen-free ink is now qualified for use in the Videojet 1280 continuous inkjet (CIJ) printer, and its high-adhesion Videojet V4230 ink is available for use in the high-speed Videojet 1880 CIJ printer.
Mar 16th, 2022
Orics Ds 4 (1) 1
Orics to Showcase Delta Robot at PACK EXPO East
Orics will be showcasing its DS-4 stainless-steel delta robot at PACK EXPO East. Meet the Orics and STXI Motion team at Booth 802.
Mar 16th, 2022
Logos 06
Emerald Packaging Announces Commitment to Reduce Plastic Use by 2025
Emerald Packaging became a signatory to the Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s New Plastics Economy Global Commitment. This requires the company to make firm commitments to reduce the use of plastic by embracing goals in line with creating a circular economy.
Mar 15th, 2022
Tmc Logo Horiz Lg
The Massman Companies Acquires New England Machinery
The Massman Companies, a packaging machinery manufacturer, acquired New England Machinery, Inc., a privately held company based in Bradenton, FL.
Mar 15th, 2022
Bulk Bag Filling: Increase Bulk Material Packaging Efficiency
Sponsored
Bulk Bag Filling: Increase Bulk Material Packaging Efficiency
Move beyond constraints of build-to-order machine manufacturers. See how engineered-to-application bulk bag filler design and construction increases bulk material packaging efficiency and accuracy.
Feb 1st, 2022
Dorner Aqua Gard Lp
Sanitary Conveyor
Dorner’s AquaGard LP conveyor is designed to fit in tight spaces, making it the ideal sanitary conveyor for dry or wipedown applications within the packaging, pharmaceutical, confectionary, bakery, and other packaged food industries.
Mar 10th, 2022
53293 Composite Revised
Industrial Pick Bin/Parts Cart
The New Age Industrial pick bin and parts cart is an all-in-one picking cart with a variety of features.
Mar 9th, 2022
N2 A0056 (reduced)
Rekha Jones Appointed Chief Human Resources Officer for Shorr Packaging
In her new role, Jones will oversee all elements of the company's people strategy in furtherance of the company’s mission to establish Shorr Packaging as a premium provider of packaging supplies, systems, and support in the markets Shorr serves.
Mar 9th, 2022
Fresh Lock Child Resistant Zipper Style 8511 Product Image
Fresh-Lock Closures to Showcase Child-Resistant Solutions at PACK EXPO East
Visit Fresh-Lock at Booth 1701 to see new products that meet current industry needs, including compostability, recyclability, and child resistance.
Mar 9th, 2022
Amt Logo Color Nav
Applied Manufacturing Recognized for Outstanding Robot Sales
Applied Manufacturing Technologies (ATM) received the Sales Growth Award for Authorized System Integrators from Fanuc America Corp.
Mar 8th, 2022
Bulk Bag Filling: Increase Bulk Material Packaging Efficiency
Sponsored
Bulk Bag Filling: Increase Bulk Material Packaging Efficiency
Move beyond constraints of build-to-order machine manufacturers. See how engineered-to-application bulk bag filler design and construction increases bulk material packaging efficiency and accuracy.
Feb 1st, 2022
Joseph Warakomski Romark Logistics
Joseph Warakomski Named Chief Information Officer for Romark Logistics
Warakomski will lead the company’s team of IT professionals in the areas of Project Management, Security, Infrastructure, Help Desk, and Software Development.
Mar 7th, 2022
Tom Mathias
Lenze Americas Makes Key Executive Management Appointments
Lenze appointed Tom Mathias President and CEO and Michael Harper Vice President of Sales and Marketing.
Mar 4th, 2022
Highcon Euclid5 C
Box Genie Installs Highcon Digital Converting System to Support its Growing E-Commerce Platform
After less than two weeks following installation, Box Genie begun full production on the Highcon Euclid 5C system installed at its facility in Kansas City to support a digital workflow from print to finished product.
Mar 1st, 2022
Berry Logo Cmyk Square 613f4705a6b6e
Berry Global Relaunches Website
Following significant expansion of its operations in recent years, Berry Global Group, Inc. relaunched its website to give customers worldwide easy and effective access to product information, technical support, and sustainability guidance.
Mar 1st, 2022
Dorner Lindsey Muchka
Lindsey Muchka Appointed Director of Marketing for Dorner
In her new position, Muchka will head up all of the company’s marketing and advertising efforts that support its conveyor platforms.
Mar 1st, 2022
Applcators
Great Lakes Label Offers Guaranteed Service, Support for Label Applicators
Great Lakes Label, LLC is known for being a label manufacturer, but they are also an authorized distributor and installer for CTM Labeling Systems, Universal Labeling Systems, and AlTech Labeling Technologies label applicators.
Feb 28th, 2022
Smp Vial Security Label
Schreiner MediPharm Security Label Provides Tamper Evidence for Vials
Offers clear first-opening indication for small pharmaceutical containers
Feb 25th, 2022
Eric%20 Nelson%20 Heashot%20 %20 Eriez
Eric Nelson Appointed Vice President-International Operations and Business Development for Eriez
Nelson worked for Eriez previously, serving the company as interim managing director of Eriez-China until 2018.
Feb 25th, 2022
More in Supplier News
2022%20 Gbp Net Zero Water Mq300
Green Bay Packaging Achieves Net-Zero Water Validation
Green Bay Packaging’s Green Bay mill achieved Net-Zero Water in its production of 100% recycled containerboard paper, the first-ever UL with validation of this environmental claim.
Feb 24th, 2022
Testing Phase Of The Compostable Coffee Pod
NatureWorks, IMA Accelerate Testing Phase of Compostable Coffee Pod
Initial filling tests at IMA Coffee Lab on K-Cup compatible compostable coffee pods based on NatureWorks’ low-carbon Ingeo™️ PLA biopolymers accelerate based on promising results.
Feb 23rd, 2022
Triangle Cfo Blassick
Robert Blassick Appointed Chief Financial Officer for Triangle Package Machinery
He will replace the current CFO, Tim Gasparich, who is retiring. As CFO, Blassick will be responsible for overseeing and analyzing Triangle’s finances and helping provide a vision for the future and plan for scaling Triangle’s business.
Feb 23rd, 2022
Gualapack Group Picture All
Gualapack Opens New Subsidiary in Florida
Flexible packaging manufacturer Gualapack opened a new subsidiary, Gualapack US & Canada, with a sales office in Miami.
Feb 23rd, 2022
Ncc
NCC to Showcase Automated Packaging Solutions at PACK EXPO East
NCC Automated Systems, along with its divisions, SideDrive Conveyor Co. and Nutra-Pack Systems, will be showcasing their combined experience in packaging systems integration and sanitary conveyors in Booth 1426.
Feb 23rd, 2022
Daniel R Gilbert
Daniel Gilbert Appointed President of Placon
This move recognizes Gilbert's success as Chief Financial Officer and responds to Placon’s accelerated growth strategy.
Feb 23rd, 2022
Micheman Lori Gobris News Release High Resolution Image
Lori Gobris Joins Michelman as Global Marketing Manager for Circular Economy
She will be responsible for Michelman's global market strategy and programs that enable sustainable packaging solutions for the Circular Economy within its Printing & Packaging business segment.
Feb 22nd, 2022
Saudi Arabia recycling facility
Tetra Pak Invests in Four New Recycling Facilities
Once fully operational, the recycling facilities in Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Ukraine, and Australia are expected to recycle up to 45,000 tons of post-consumer carton packages.
Feb 22nd, 2022
Image #1 in the article text.
Report: Innovative New Conveyors at PACK EXPO Las Vegas
PMMI Media Group editors fanned out across the many booths at PACK EXPO Las Vegas to bring you this Innovations Report. Here’s what they saw in the conveyors category.
Feb 19th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 02 18 At 9 44 32 Am
Marchesini Group Announces the Beauty Division’s first Open House: in April during Cosmopack
From 26 to 30 April, the new 5,000 sq m facilities, recently built inside the Pianoro Headquarters, will host a large selection of machines and production lines developed to meet the needs of the cosmetic industry.
Feb 19th, 2022
Clysar Apr V1
Clysar, LLC Joins the Association of Plastic Recyclers (APR)
Clysar will work with APR to understand issues impacting plastic recycling, understand technical requirements driving the development of lower impact shrink solutions, and help educate and promote the growth and sustainability of plastic recycling.
Feb 18th, 2022
Winco Handbook2021 New
JW Winco Publishes New Standard Parts Handbook
The handbook will support designers and engineers with the largest selection of standard parts. It lists more than available 75,000 standard parts.
Feb 18th, 2022