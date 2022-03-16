Videojet Expands Ink Portfolio for Continuous Inkjet Printers

While V4236, a black MEK-based (methyl ethyl ketone) ink, has been available for use in the Videojet 1580, 1860 and 1880 CIJ printers, its new availability for the Videojet 1280 CIJ printer allows low-volume manufacturers to code products at lower speeds. Specifically designed for coding applications in the electronics market, this high-performance, halogen-free ink is resistant when soaked, rubbed, or splashed with solvents including mil spec C solvents, isopropanol (IPA) and ethanol. Unlike similar electronics inks, V4235 does not require a dry air kit for utilization.

This ink is ideal for printing on electronics components like connectors, heat sinks, and capacitors that may be cleaned with IPA or ethanol after coding. It delivers excellent adhesion to other materials including acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS), aluminum, polystyrene, polyvinylchloride (PVC), polycarbonate, polyester, steel, and nylon.

High-adhesion V4230 is an MEK-based black ink specially formulated for printing on rigid HDPE containers such as cleaner spray bottles, detergent bottles, shampoo/conditioner bottles, and motor oil bottles. Its unique properties help printed codes and text to resist abrasions caused by the rubbing of kraft paper, corrugate, paperboard and chipboard on HDPE containers during packaging and shipping.

In addition to HDPE, this ink shows excellent adhesion and abrasion resistance on LDPE, PE, and ABS, aluminum, polystyrene, PVC, polycarbonate, polyester, nylon, and steel. It is also resistant to acids, bases, mineral spirits, and oils.



