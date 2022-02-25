Eric Nelson Appointed Vice President-International Operations and Business Development for Eriez

According to Eriez Vice President-International Jaisen Kohmuench, Nelson will collaborate in developing global business strategies and assist regional Eriez sales directors in uncovering and cultivating business advancement opportunities across Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia-Pacific (APAC) regions. He will be primarily responsible for coaching and advising local teams, with the overall goal of continuing Eriez’ strategic growth plans.

“Eric brings a wealth of international management experience,” says Kohmuench. “His accomplishments include spearheading numerous organizational turnarounds, developing international management teams, and optimizing the performance of many businesses within China and the Southeast Asia region.”

Nelson earned a bachelor’s degree in Chinese language and literature, and a Master of Business Administration in global management.



