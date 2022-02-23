NCC to Showcase Automated Packaging Solutions at PACK EXPO East

NCC has provided solutions for 80% of Fortune 500 companies in various areas, including food processing, CPG companies, OEM machine builders, and architectural design and engineering firms.

With over 35 years of combined experience, the three companies design, build, and integrate automated packaging systems and material handling solutions for various industries.

While NCC is a full-service automation systems integrator primarily serving the food and packaging markets, Nutra-Pack offers complete packaging lines for the nutraceutical industry. As a companion to systems integration, SideDrive offers sanitary conveying equipment that meets specific food production needs, including the world’s most hygienic spiral conveyor.



