Clysar, LLC Joins the Association of Plastic Recyclers (APR)

Clysar will work with APR to understand issues impacting plastic recycling, understand technical requirements driving the development of lower impact shrink solutions, and help educate and promote the growth and sustainability of plastic recycling.

Members of APR are shaping the future of packaging by increasing supply, enhancing quality, expanding demand and communicating the value of recycled plastics. Notable sustainable new packaging materials include the Clysar® EVO™ family of shrink films, prequalified through How2Recycle® for the Store Drop-Off label.

Clysar is committed to meeting brand owners’ sustainable packaging needs with high-performing polyolefin shrink films that can be recycled, right-gauged or substituted for less environmentally friendly packaging materials.

“By joining APR, Clysar becomes part of a greater community for learning, conversation, advocacy and collaboration around recycled and recyclable plastic. It’s an important partnership for the future as we develop products and make decisions for our business and industry,” says Clysar President Vicki Larson.



