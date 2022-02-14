Overnight Labels Installs New Digital Flexible Packaging Press

Stand-up pouches, single-use sample packets, stick packs and bags; the growth of the flexible packaging segment continues to explode. But long lead times and high minimums often curtail small to mid-size brands from adopting this popular format. Even if a company finds a converter who promises low MOQs or rapid lead times, the quality is often poor and can negatively impact product sales. But a new state-of-the-art digital press that provides optimized production efficiency at Overnight Labels is expected to disrupt the packaged goods industry and allow more businesses to go flexible.

With the purchase of its 15th press, the award-winning printer becomes one of the only full-service packaging converters in the country with an HP Indigo 25K. “Quantities for flexible packaging are typically 5,000 for roll stock and 10,000 for bags and pouches. Because of the quicker turn-around production time, no plate charges or setup fees, and higher quality results, we are able to lower our minimums and level the playing field for emerging players in multiple categories including beauty, food, nutritional supplements, and cannabis,” said Don Earl, president of Overnight Labels.

“This high-tech press was designed to work with our new lamination and pouch-making equipment and allows us to help most companies achieve their vision. We can help lower inventory; create limited edition or personalized units; and most importantly produce beautiful packaging that stands up and stands out on shelves and online, “ he added.

Pouch orders and roll stock minimums at the award-winning converter start at 2500 per SKU. Turnaround times are flexible and typically faster than industry averages for flexible packaging. Overnight Labels offers traditional, recyclable, and compostable options for flexible packaging, labels and shrink sleeves.



