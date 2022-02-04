PFNonwovens Partners with Smart Plastic Technologies

The companies signed an exclusive joint development agreement for the use of Smart Plastic’s patent-pending SPTek ECLIPSE™ technology in PFNonwovens’ hygiene and medical nonwoven products.

This content was submitted directly to this website by the supplier.

Smart Plastic Technologies
Feb 4th, 2022
Smart Plastic Technologies Pf Nonwovens And Smart Plastic Technol

Tonny de Beer, Chief Product, Technology and Sustainability Officer of PFNonwovens commented “We are very excited for this joint development partnership with Smart Plastic Technologies. Our initial work together has already shown that we can use the ECLIPSE™ bio-assimilation technology on pilot-scale equipment. Now, our focus is to optimize the formulation for nonwovens to ensure performance and meet end-of-life goals.” He added “Nonwoven fabrics have become a critical part of everyday life, and this technology has the makings of a breakthrough solution. Diapers, Fem Care and Adult Incontinence products are integral to how we care for ourselves and for each other. The pandemic has reinforced once again how nonwoven gowns and face masks save and protect lives. At the same time, it is imperative to find better solutions to deal with the post-use nonwoven waste and associated environmental problems. We envision that SPTek ECLIPSE™ enabled nonwovens will be a high-impact solution.”

Jay Tapp, President & COO of Smart Plastic, added “Smart Plastic and PFNonwovens are aligned on developing environmentally-responsible solutions as we transition to a more sustainable economy.

SPTek ECLIPSE™  bio-assimilation is a proven technology that has been used commercially across several industries both in the USA and around the world to significantly reduce the impact plastic has on the environment. Our strategic partnership with PFNonwovens represents an important step in Smart Plastic’s mission to reduce plastic waste and help prevent further damage to the environment.”

Smart Plastic’s SPTek ECLIPSE™ accelerates the bio-assimilation of polypropylene and polyethylene polymers at the end of a product’s guaranteed life span in terrestrial, marine, and landfill environments. The revolutionary ECLIPSE™ bioassimilation technology steadily reduces and modifies the polymer chains to enable the assimilation of these molecules by microorganisms, transforming the material into biomass, CO2, and water. The technology is FDA approved, 100% recyclable, and has already been commercialized by Smart Plastic Technologies in various industries.

Tim Murtaugh, CEO & Founder of Smart Plastic Technologies, also commented “We are very pleased to join forces with leading companies like PFNonwovens on our journey to create a legacy of true global sustainability. We are delighted to have an opportunity to build a strong working relationship with one of the world’s leading manufacturers of sophisticated nonwovens.”

Smart Plastic Technologies
Nobelus
