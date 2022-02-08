Vtops Helps Junhao Obtain New Version of Veterinary Drug GMP Certification

The Junhao Group owns dozens of patents related to pet-related trademarks and pet nutrition. It has more than 100 products in four categories (powder, tablet, paste, granule) of pet treats and pet nutrition. So it is a well-known large-scale OEM production, R&D, processing enterprise in China. At the same time, its Luxing brand was listed as one of the top ten brands and the most influential brand of China.

Second phase of new factory area begins operations

After seven years’ development, Junhao Group put the second phase of a new plant into operation. The company now has two production plants covering an area of 18,000 sq ft. It has a 100,000-level purification workshop and five fully automatic production lines. The annual output value is expected to exceed 100 million yuan.

Moreover, it also has professional R&D laboratories, testing equipment, domestic leading pet nutrition foods filling packing production lines, etc. Therefore, it has attracted many OEM customers to cooperate. It has several fully automatic production lines for pet nutrition powder packing, pastes filling, tablet packing, liquid filling. And it continues to lead the industry standard.

Vtops machinery used in new factory

Zhengzhou Vtops Machinery Co Ltd participated in the preparation of the new factory. It provided filling and packaging equipment in line with the new version of veterinary drug GMP standards.

The equipment provided by Vtops included:

• Protein powder filling packing line—The protein powder tin can filling packing line production line includes, but is not limited to, powder filling equipment, sterilization equipment, cans seaming equipment, laser coding equipment, and more. In addition, the seaming equipment is optional functions with vacuum infill nitrogen according to customers’ needs, which can better lock the nutrients of the original nutritional powder, thereby extending its shelf life.

• Whey protein PFS packaging machine—The pick fill seal packaging machine is an automatic machine for preformed bags and pouches. It can realize bag loading, date printing, bag opening, material weighing, filling, heat sealing, and finished bag take-out. It is suitable for automatic packaging of kinds of material, such as granular, powder, liquid, paste, etc.

• Vf/f/s packaging machine—The vf/f/s packaging machine is an automatic assembly-line product packaging system. It integrates many functions, such as automatically dosing, filling, sealing, cutting, print. It rolls the film into a bag, fills the bag with product, and seals it vertically. Vtops Machinery has different models available, depending on the packing material and bag size.

• Bottle labeling machine—Labeling machines dispense, apply, or print-and-apply sticker labels to various items, products, containers, or packages. According to the requirements of the pet food industry, some labeling machines can also print labels, such as the production date, expiration date, batch number, etc. We can label different bottles and jars, original bottles, square bottles, non-regular bottles. Vtops also has semi-automatic and fully automatic labeling machines.



