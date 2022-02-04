BW Packaging Systems Aligns Hema with Synerlink

Two Barry-Wehmiller Packaging Systems companies based in France, Hema (in Quimper) and Synerlink (in Puiseux-Pontoise), have aligned to bring complementary rigid packaging solutions to the global food and beverage markets. Hema—which previously operated as a brand under Pneumatic Scale Angelus (PSA), another BW Packaging Systems division—will bring rotary filling solutions to Synerlink’s equipment portfolio.

“By bringing Hema and Synerlink together, we can leverage our local talent and product lines to strengthen our position as a trusted partner and leader in rigid, eco-friendly packaging solutions for the food industry, offering a broader range of filling equipment, including both rotary and inline solutions,” said François Truffier, Synerlink President. “Hema brings proven technology with a wide range of filling machines—for plastic, glass and metal containers—operating at speeds up to 40,000 containers per hour.”

In addition to its technology, Hema brings 80-plus years of experience in several key markets, including liquid dairy products, edible oils, sweetened products, canned meats and sauces, dressings and condiments, which will broaden Synerlink’s reach in these strategic segments. Over the years, Hema has installed more than 3,500 machines that fill bottles, jars and cans across 100 countries. Moving forward, Hema’s filling expertise will be leveraged to expand Synerlink’s offerings for existing food and beverage customers, and to deliver innovative and sustainable packaging solutions for the global food market.

“Although Hema is now part of the Synerlink organization, the Hema team will continue to work collaboratively with PSA’s thriving filling business and with each of our other divisions to continue our long-standing commitment to bringing integrated packaging solutions to our customers,” said Carol O’Neill, Barry-Wehmiller Group President, Packaging . “In the coming months, expect further communication from our leadership team as this exciting collaboration continues to evolve and drive value for our customers through our wide range of filling capabilities.”

“Since 2015, when we had the pleasure of acquiring the Hema business, we’ve enjoyed the collaboration with our team members in Quimper, leveraging each other’s expertise to design and develop value-added solutions for our customers,” said Bill Morgan, PSA President. “As we look to realign some of those capabilities with our sister division Synerlink, PSA remains focused on our foundational commitment to excellence and innovation in filling solutions. We look forward to an ongoing partnership with the Hema and Synerlink teams, leveraging our combined global talent to drive sustained growth and superior service for our customers.”



