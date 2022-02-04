BW Packaging Systems Aligns Hema with Synerlink

Complementary filling and closing companies to offer innovative solutions for global food and beverage markets.

This content was submitted directly to this website by the supplier.

BW Packaging Systems
Feb 4th, 2022
The management teams of Hema and Synerlink.
The management teams of Hema and Synerlink.

Two Barry-Wehmiller Packaging Systems companies based in France, Hema (in Quimper) and Synerlink (in Puiseux-Pontoise), have aligned to bring complementary rigid packaging solutions to the global food and beverage markets. Hema—which previously operated as a brand under Pneumatic Scale Angelus (PSA), another BW Packaging Systems division—will bring rotary filling solutions to Synerlink’s equipment portfolio.

“By bringing Hema and Synerlink together, we can leverage our local talent and product lines to strengthen our position as a trusted partner and leader in rigid, eco-friendly packaging solutions for the food industry, offering a broader range of filling equipment, including both rotary and inline solutions,” said François Truffier, Synerlink President. “Hema brings proven technology with a wide range of filling machines—for plastic, glass and metal containers—operating at speeds up to 40,000 containers per hour.”

In addition to its technology, Hema brings 80-plus years of experience in several key markets, including liquid dairy products, edible oils, sweetened products, canned meats and sauces, dressings and condiments, which will broaden Synerlink’s reach in these strategic segments. Over the years, Hema has installed more than 3,500 machines that fill bottles, jars and cans across 100 countries. Moving forward, Hema’s filling expertise will be leveraged to expand Synerlink’s offerings for existing food and beverage customers, and to deliver innovative and sustainable packaging solutions for the global food market.

“Although Hema is now part of the Synerlink organization, the Hema team will continue to work collaboratively with PSA’s thriving filling business and with each of our other divisions to continue our long-standing commitment to bringing integrated packaging solutions to our customers,” said Carol O’Neill, Barry-Wehmiller Group President, Packaging. “In the coming months, expect further communication from our leadership team as this exciting collaboration continues to evolve and drive value for our customers through our wide range of filling capabilities.”

“Since 2015, when we had the pleasure of acquiring the Hema business, we’ve enjoyed the collaboration with our team members in Quimper, leveraging each other’s expertise to design and develop value-added solutions for our customers,” said Bill Morgan, PSA President. “As we look to realign some of those capabilities with our sister division Synerlink, PSA remains focused on our foundational commitment to excellence and innovation in filling solutions. We look forward to an ongoing partnership with the Hema and Synerlink teams, leveraging our combined global talent to drive sustained growth and superior service for our customers.”


Companies in this article
BW Packaging Systems
Synerlink
Pneumatic Scale Angelus, A Berry-Wehmiller Packaging Company
Nobelus
Recyclable Unsupported Film
Nobelus launches cellulose-based EcoElement™ CLS unsupported, 100% plastic-free film. The 80-gauge film is available in both matte and gloss finishes.
Feb 4th, 2022
4 Side 1
Pouch Machine for Medical Products
Shawpak’s 4SS 4-side seal pouch machine is designed to pack medical products up to 5mm in thickness, at rates up to 4000/hr and can also produce 3-side seals for manual packaging lines.
Feb 4th, 2022
Smart Plastic Technologies Pf Nonwovens And Smart Plastic Technol
PFNonwovens Partners with Smart Plastic Technologies
The companies signed an exclusive joint development agreement for the use of Smart Plastic’s patent-pending SPTek ECLIPSE™ technology in PFNonwovens’ hygiene and medical nonwoven products.
Feb 4th, 2022
The management teams of Hema and Synerlink.
BW Packaging Systems Aligns Hema with Synerlink
Complementary filling and closing companies to offer innovative solutions for global food and beverage markets.
Feb 4th, 2022
Pregis Ever Tec
Pregis’ EverTec Mailer Receives Recyclability Certification
Pregis EverTec™ lightweight, paper cushioned mailer, developed for increasing e-commerce fulfillment demands, received independent certification of recyclability.
Feb 3rd, 2022
Bulk Bag Filling: Increase Bulk Material Packaging Efficiency
Sponsored
Bulk Bag Filling: Increase Bulk Material Packaging Efficiency
Move beyond constraints of build-to-order machine manufacturers. See how engineered-to-application bulk bag filler design and construction increases bulk material packaging efficiency and accuracy.
Feb 1st, 2022
Scholle Ipn Sig Acquisition
Scholle IPN to be Acquired by SIG
Scholle IPN, a supplier of flexible packaging solutions, has agreed to be acquired by SIG, an aseptic carton packaging company.
Feb 3rd, 2022
04 Schubert China Nachhaltigkeit Michael Graf 72dpi 6964b99a
Schubert-Consulting’s Michael Graf Discusses Processes Relating to Product Packaging
In an interview with Michael Graf, Director Consulting, Schubert Consulting, a division of Schubert Packaging Systems, he discusses how the company supports customers in meeting current and future market requirements.
Feb 3rd, 2022
Abx Logo Strapline 1
By-product Free Packaging Films
ABX Innovative Packaging launches high-barrier sous vide thermal forming packaging films that are free of animal by-product.
Feb 2nd, 2022
Am Fiber Product Grouping On Grass Article
Amcor Launches Paper-based Packaging Products
Amcor launches the AmFiber platform of paper-based packaging products designed to help redefine the capabilities of traditional paper packaging by providing a wider range of features and functional benefits to meet the changing needs of consumers.
Feb 2nd, 2022
Volpak For Pet Food04
Volpak Offers Packaging Solutions for the Growing Pet Food Industry
To help the pet food industry deal with growth challenges, Volpak offers packaging solutions both for pre-made pouch packaging and f/f/s machines.
Feb 2nd, 2022
Bulk Bag Filling: Increase Bulk Material Packaging Efficiency
Sponsored
Bulk Bag Filling: Increase Bulk Material Packaging Efficiency
Move beyond constraints of build-to-order machine manufacturers. See how engineered-to-application bulk bag filler design and construction increases bulk material packaging efficiency and accuracy.
Feb 1st, 2022
Cpa Texwrap Logo
Texwrap Joins the Contract Packaging Association to Further its Connections with Contract Packagers
Joining the CPA organization positions Texwrap to better communicate information, disseminate ideas, and share application expertise with its contract packaging customers.
Feb 1st, 2022
98909 Staged2
Picking Cart
New Age Industrial’s case pick/put away order picking cart is designed to work with an order picker that attaches to the oak block, to fulfill pick and put away needs.
Feb 1st, 2022
Brian Hodek Close Up
Brian Hodek Named Director of Food and Beverage for Glenroy Inc.
As the Director of Food and Beverage, Hodek will lead the company to grow and expand its reach in the food and beverage industries.
Feb 1st, 2022
Featured in photo from left to right: Edyta Marek, James Ravenscroft, Audrey Caspar, Brett Harding, Sonia Tedeku, and Huafu Wang
Xampla Opens New Lab, Expands Key Teams
Xampla, manufacturer of natural alternatives to single-use plastic, expanded its commercial and technical teams with the addition of seven new hires and opened a new Cambridge laboratory.
Feb 1st, 2022
Nw Underwater Blue+(1)
Veritiv, Shinola Join NextWave Plastics to Scale Use of Ocean-Bound Plastics
Veritiv Corp.and Shinola join NextWave, a consortium of worldwide businesses committed to scaling the use of ocean-bound plastics by developing the first global network of ocean-bound plastics supply chains.
Jan 31st, 2022
Pi Flo Wfc Pr
Piab’s Food, Pharma Conveyors Focus on EU and U.S. Food Grade Compliance
Piab’s range of piFLOW® conveyors for the food and pharmaceutical industries—piFLOW®f, piFLOW®p, and piFLOW®t—all comply with the latest and most stringent standards regulating materials that come into contact with food.
Jan 31st, 2022
Retractable Reject By Multi Conveyor High Res
Metal Detector Cues Retractable Noser Conveyor
Multi-Conveyor built a modular retractable and straight running conveyor system to transport 2 lanes of flexible packaged product that discharges from a checkweigher through an incorporated metal detection system.
Jan 31st, 2022
Aerial Waller 1
Honeywell, Avangard Innovative Announce Joint Venture to Build Recycling Plant
The facility will use Honeywell’s UpCycle Process Technology to transform end-of-life plastic waste into recycled polymer feedstock that can be used to create new plastics.
Jan 28th, 2022
More in Supplier News
Pr Bwis Odegaard Hire 012722 Final Web 3
Karl Odegaard Named Vice President, Operations for BW Integrated Systems
As a member of its executive leadership team, Odegaard will direct leadership for the engineering, manufacturing, and assembly teams across the company’s U.S. locations.
Jan 28th, 2022
Hipro 1
Hi Pro Equipment Sales Team Earns 2021 Eriez Merwin Award
Hi Pro Equipment, Inc. has represented Eriez for 21 years and is now a three-time recipient of the Merwin Award with previous wins in 2012 and 2017.
Jan 28th, 2022
Untitled
Pack/Fill/Seal Machine for Dry Powder
Vtops’ premade bag rotary packing machine is an automatic pick/fill/seal machine for pre-made bags and pouches.
Jan 28th, 2022
8681 Zero Max Torq Tender And Htlc For Wash Down Applications
Overload Safety Devices
Zero-Max’s Torq-Tender® and H-TLC overload safety devices protect motor and drive systems from overload while offering options to withstand corrosive environments and necessary washdowns.
Jan 28th, 2022
Revolution Plastic Film
Revolution Launches Updated Brand Identity
Revolution moves to a single brand identity to better serve markets with sustainable manufacturing and recycling solutions.
Jan 27th, 2022
Untitled
Smart Plastic Technologies, Munchkin, Inc. Announce Partnership
Smart Plastic Technologies and Munchkin, Inc. signed an exclusive joint development agreement to create baby lifestyle products using Smart Plastic’s patent-pending ECLIPSE™ technology.
Jan 27th, 2022
Dorner Aqua Pruf Ultimate
Dorner’s AquaPruf Ultimate Conveyor Earns 3-A Certification
The evaluation is performed by an objective, independent third-party verification inspection to ensure the AquaPruf Ultimate conveyor has met the requirements of the 3-A sanitary standard in the design and fabrication of equipment used in food processing.
Jan 27th, 2022
Südpack New Website
Südpack Launches Redesigned Website
The goal of Südpack’s website relaunch is to provide a special kind of information experience—and to also adapt the positioning of its brand due to the sharp changes in market requirements.
Jan 27th, 2022
Capper Team
Triangle Adds Representation in Southeast U.S.
Triangle Package Machinery partnered with Capper-McCall Co. to represent its the Southeast US territory. The team will directly support Jeff Schuch, Southeast Regional Sales Manager at Triangle.
Jan 27th, 2022
A1
EndFlex Designs & Builds Custom End-of-Line Bottle Packaging System in Just 20 Weeks
Jan 26th, 2022
TurboFil UDS Filling & Assembly System
TurboFil Named U.S. Sales Representative for UK-based Sewtec Automation
New York-based TurboFil, a manufacturer of liquid filling and assembly machines, was named sales and servicing representative across eastern and central U.S. for UK-based Sewtec’s packaging and end-of-line equipment.
Jan 26th, 2022
Greencoat Gerbers Poultry 9446495599 O[3]
Recyclable Poultry Packaging
DS Smith offers the Greencoat® recyclable, coated wax replacement packaging box designed for the poultry industry.
Jan 25th, 2022