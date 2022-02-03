Pregis’ EverTec Mailer Receives Recyclability Certification

The paper mailer passed Western Michigan University Old Corrugated Container Equivalency (WMU OCC-E) testing protocol. The testing protocol was developed by WMU and certified by the Fibre Box Association, which represents 95% of the corrugators in the United States. Passing this third-party independent testing and certification makes EverTec mailers qualified to use a recyclable symbol according to the protocol established by Federal Trade Commission Green Guides. In addition, the Pregis EverTec mailer has also been assessed by the How2Recycle® program and deemed widely recyclable.

The mailer is a lightweight, durable package that can decrease material waste, as well as reduce reliance on corrugated boxes and improve distribution efficiency—all while providing consumers with a curbside recyclable option.

“Because we work with brand owners and retailers every day, we know that they are looking for improved sustainable alternatives to ship their products through the parcel network direct to consumers. Listening closely to their needs, Pregis is focused on bringing advanced packaging technologies to the market in a way that no one else can,” said Tom Wetsch, chief innovation officer, Pregis. “Further, with consumers increasingly making purchasing decisions based on a brand’s sustainability profile, receiving e-commerce purchases in an EverTec mailer, will signal to them that they are getting packaging that is aligned with their environmental position.”



