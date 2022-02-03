Scholle IPN to be Acquired by SIG

Scholle IPN, a supplier of flexible packaging solutions, has agreed to be acquired by SIG, an aseptic carton packaging company.

Scholle Corporation
Feb 3rd, 2022
Scholle Ipn Sig Acquisition

Once combined, the new company will employ nearly 8,000 people in 69 sales and manufacturing sites across the globe. The team will service blue chip customers on six continents. Their shared technology and R&D capabilities in renewable paper substrates, film extrusion, injection molding, and filling equipment are backed by an industry 4.0 manufacturing mindset and a drive to become the leading sustainable packaging partner on Earth.

Samuel Sigrist, CEO of SIG, said of combination of businesses, "The acquisition of Scholle IPN cements SIG's position as a global leader in innovative and sustainable packaging for food and beverages. It is consistent with our strategy of geographic and category expansion accompanied by share gains in key markets. By delivering clear benefits for customers, consumers, and the environment, we will drive value for shareholders."

The combination of SIG and Scholle IPN expands their collective exposure to growing and resilient end-markets. SIG's portfolio of market-leading sustainable food and beverage carton solutions will be expanded to include Scholle IPN's bag-in-box and spouted pouches for retail, institutional, and industrial customers.

Laurens Last, Chairman and owner of Scholle IPN, stated "I am excited about the future of the combined business, and I look forward to our joint innovation, with SIG further developing packaging substrates and solutions that are at the forefront of sustainability." Mr. Last will be nominated for election to the SIG Board of Directors at the company's Annual General Meeting on April 7, 2022.

Ross Bushnell, President and CEO of Scholle IPN, will continue to lead the legacy Scholle IPN business and will join SIG's Group Executive Board upon transaction close. Bushnell commented that "SIG and Scholle IPN are highly complementary businesses in terms of market approach and the importance of sustainability of our products. I believe that the combination of entrepreneurial spirit, nimble market response, and shared R&D capabilities will enable us to accelerate innovations for our customers and cement our collective market leadership in sustainable packaging solutions – particularly across aseptic and mono-material offerings which are key to packaging for the circular economy."


04 Schubert China Nachhaltigkeit Michael Graf 72dpi 6964b99a
Schubert-Consulting’s Michael Graf Discusses Processes Relating to Product Packaging
In an interview with Michael Graf, Director Consulting, Schubert Consulting, a division of Schubert Packaging Systems, he discusses how the company supports customers in meeting current and future market requirements.
Feb 3rd, 2022
Abx Logo Strapline 1
By-product Free Packaging Films
ABX Innovative Packaging launches high-barrier sous vide thermal forming packaging films that are free of animal by-product.
Feb 2nd, 2022
Am Fiber Product Grouping On Grass Article
Amcor Launches Paper-based Packaging Products
Amcor launches the AmFiber platform of paper-based packaging products designed to help redefine the capabilities of traditional paper packaging by providing a wider range of features and functional benefits to meet the changing needs of consumers.
Feb 2nd, 2022
Volpak For Pet Food04
Volpak Offers Packaging Solutions for the Growing Pet Food Industry
To help the pet food industry deal with growth challenges, Volpak offers packaging solutions both for pre-made pouch packaging and f/f/s machines.
Feb 2nd, 2022
Cpa Texwrap Logo
Texwrap Joins the Contract Packaging Association to Further its Connections with Contract Packagers
Joining the CPA organization positions Texwrap to better communicate information, disseminate ideas, and share application expertise with its contract packaging customers.
Feb 1st, 2022
98909 Staged2
Picking Cart
New Age Industrial’s case pick/put away order picking cart is designed to work with an order picker that attaches to the oak block, to fulfill pick and put away needs.
Feb 1st, 2022
Brian Hodek Close Up
Brian Hodek Named Director of Food and Beverage for Glenroy Inc.
As the Director of Food and Beverage, Hodek will lead the company to grow and expand its reach in the food and beverage industries.
Feb 1st, 2022
Featured in photo from left to right: Edyta Marek, James Ravenscroft, Audrey Caspar, Brett Harding, Sonia Tedeku, and Huafu Wang
Xampla Opens New Lab, Expands Key Teams
Xampla, manufacturer of natural alternatives to single-use plastic, expanded its commercial and technical teams with the addition of seven new hires and opened a new Cambridge laboratory.
Feb 1st, 2022
Nw Underwater Blue+(1)
Veritiv, Shinola Join NextWave Plastics to Scale Use of Ocean-Bound Plastics
Veritiv Corp.and Shinola join NextWave, a consortium of worldwide businesses committed to scaling the use of ocean-bound plastics by developing the first global network of ocean-bound plastics supply chains.
Jan 31st, 2022
Retractable Reject By Multi Conveyor High Res
Metal Detector Cues Retractable Noser Conveyor
Multi-Conveyor built a modular retractable and straight running conveyor system to transport 2 lanes of flexible packaged product that discharges from a checkweigher through an incorporated metal detection system.
Jan 31st, 2022
Aerial Waller 1
Honeywell, Avangard Innovative Announce Joint Venture to Build Recycling Plant
The facility will use Honeywell’s UpCycle Process Technology to transform end-of-life plastic waste into recycled polymer feedstock that can be used to create new plastics.
Jan 28th, 2022
Vcs Pr Asset 3593475 331342 199da039 1740 4fdf 956e B459c805ab5a 0
Coffee Packaging Machine
Syntegon Technology’s PMX coffee packaging machine is designed to package ground coffee and whole beans. It can pack up to 65 packages of 500 grams of whole coffee beans/min.
Jan 28th, 2022
Pr Bwis Odegaard Hire 012722 Final Web 3
Karl Odegaard Named Vice President, Operations for BW Integrated Systems
As a member of its executive leadership team, Odegaard will direct leadership for the engineering, manufacturing, and assembly teams across the company’s U.S. locations.
Jan 28th, 2022
Hipro 1
Hi Pro Equipment Sales Team Earns 2021 Eriez Merwin Award
Hi Pro Equipment, Inc. has represented Eriez for 21 years and is now a three-time recipient of the Merwin Award with previous wins in 2012 and 2017.
Jan 28th, 2022
Untitled
Pack/Fill/Seal Machine for Dry Powder
Vtops’ premade bag rotary packing machine is an automatic pick/fill/seal machine for pre-made bags and pouches.
Jan 28th, 2022
8681 Zero Max Torq Tender And Htlc For Wash Down Applications
Overload Safety Devices
Zero-Max’s Torq-Tender® and H-TLC overload safety devices protect motor and drive systems from overload while offering options to withstand corrosive environments and necessary washdowns.
Jan 28th, 2022
Revolution Plastic Film
Revolution Launches Updated Brand Identity
Revolution moves to a single brand identity to better serve markets with sustainable manufacturing and recycling solutions.
Jan 27th, 2022
Dorner Aqua Pruf Ultimate
Dorner’s AquaPruf Ultimate Conveyor Earns 3-A Certification
The evaluation is performed by an objective, independent third-party verification inspection to ensure the AquaPruf Ultimate conveyor has met the requirements of the 3-A sanitary standard in the design and fabrication of equipment used in food processing.
Jan 27th, 2022
Südpack New Website
Südpack Launches Redesigned Website
The goal of Südpack’s website relaunch is to provide a special kind of information experience—and to also adapt the positioning of its brand due to the sharp changes in market requirements.
Jan 27th, 2022
Capper Team
Triangle Adds Representation in Southeast U.S.
Triangle Package Machinery partnered with Capper-McCall Co. to represent its the Southeast US territory. The team will directly support Jeff Schuch, Southeast Regional Sales Manager at Triangle.
Jan 27th, 2022
A1
EndFlex Designs & Builds Custom End-of-Line Bottle Packaging System in Just 20 Weeks
Jan 26th, 2022
TurboFil UDS Filling & Assembly System
TurboFil Named U.S. Sales Representative for UK-based Sewtec Automation
New York-based TurboFil, a manufacturer of liquid filling and assembly machines, was named sales and servicing representative across eastern and central U.S. for UK-based Sewtec’s packaging and end-of-line equipment.
Jan 26th, 2022
Greencoat Gerbers Poultry 9446495599 O[3]
Recyclable Poultry Packaging
DS Smith offers the Greencoat® recyclable, coated wax replacement packaging box designed for the poultry industry.
Jan 25th, 2022
Videojet Xtract Pro Fume Extractor
Fume Extractors for Laser Applications
Videojet Technologies launches the Videojet Xtract™ fume extractors for use with Videojet laser marking systems.
Jan 25th, 2022
Flavor Change Trough Pic
Flavor Change Trough
Fogg Filler’s flavor change trough allows for a bowl purge into a trough without running the CIP cycle.
Jan 25th, 2022
Arkansas Plant
The BoxMaker’s Arkansas Plant Begins Production
The Lowell, Ark. state-of-the-art facility features all digital print and finishing equipment for the manufacture of custom corrugated boxes and retail displays.
Jan 24th, 2022
Angela Rodenburgh
Evanesce Makes Key Appointments to Management Team
Sustainable packaging technology company, Evanesce, added Angela Rodenburgh as Global Vice President of Marketing and promoted David Chaplin to Director of Operations for Manufacturing, overseeing its South Carolina and Nevada facilities.
Jan 24th, 2022
New Fanuc M 1000i A Robot
Robot for Heavy Products
Fanuc introduces the M-1000iA robot designed to handle heavy products featuring a 1000 kg payload, a 3,253mm horizontal reach, and a 4,297mm vertical reach.
Jan 24th, 2022
Pr3a Shemesh Xpander
Automated Canister Wipe Packaging Machine
Shemesh Automation’s Xpander+ fully automatic all-in-one packaging machine features hands-free operation at a throughput of up to 35ppm.
Jan 24th, 2022