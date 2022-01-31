Veritiv, Shinola Join NextWave Plastics to Scale Use of Ocean-Bound Plastics

Veritiv Corp.and Shinola join NextWave, a consortium of worldwide businesses committed to scaling the use of ocean-bound plastics by developing the first global network of ocean-bound plastics supply chains.

This content was submitted directly to this website by the supplier.

Veritiv
Jan 31st, 2022
Nw Underwater Blue+(1)

In alignment with UN SDG 14.1, the addition of Shinola and Veritiv marks 12 NextWave companies collaborating to divert a minimum of 25,000 tons of plastics, the equivalent to 1.2 billion single-use plastic water bottles, from entering the ocean by the end of the year 2025.

Shinola, the Detroit-based brand operating at the intersection of design and function with enduring hand-crafted products, marks the second luxury goods retailer to join the NextWave consortium. In 2021, Shinola debuted its Detrola Sea Creatures Collection on World Oceans Day. As the brand’s first foray into recycled goods, each Sea Creatures watch features a case and strap crafted from #tide ocean material® granules and yarn, made from 100% ocean-bound plastic waste.

“We are thrilled to join NextWave Plastics and a collective of brands paving the way for new sustainable practices through the use of ocean-bound plastic. NextWave and its diverse global network of partners is at the forefront of merging product innovation, commerce and sustainability,” said Brandon Little, Vice President of Product Design at Shinola. “Shinola is dedicated to not only leading in the evolution of transformative waste into qualitative products but also in corporate responsibility. With the help of NextWave and its partners we hope to set the benchmark for luxury consumer products in the modern world.”

Veritiv joins NextWave after years of work with founding member Dell Technologies on sustainable packaging solutions – including the IT industry’s first ocean-bound plastic packaging – contributing to Dell’s goal to use 100% recycled or renewable materials in its packaging by the year 2030. As a NextWave member, Veritiv seeks to expand their use of recycled ocean-bound plastic to additional packaging applications and offer this sustainable material option to other customers seeking alternatives to virgin plastic packaging.

“We are excited to join the NextWave Plastics consortium. Together, we can help create healthier, safer and more sustainable communities through our responsible operations and the expertise of our diverse team,” said Susan Salyer, Senior Vice President and Chief Compliance and Sustainability Officer for Veritiv. “At Veritiv, sustainability is not simply a value-add or a premium solution. It is a core responsibility to collaborate with our customers and suppliers to offer and deliver sustainable and innovative solutions.”

“Over the past four years, NextWave members have driven measurable impact, diverting plastic pollution from entering the ocean. Veritiv’s deep understanding of recycled ocean-bound plastic will be a valuable addition to the coalition and lead to even greater opportunities to scale innovative new use cases,” said Page Motes, Head of Corporate Sustainability, Dell Technologies.


