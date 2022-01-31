Piab’s Food, Pharma Conveyors Focus on EU and U.S. Food Grade Compliance

Piab’s range of piFLOW® conveyors for the food and pharmaceutical industries—piFLOW®f, piFLOW®p, and piFLOW®t—all comply with the latest and most stringent standards regulating materials that come into contact with food.

PIAB USA Inc.
Jan 31st, 2022
Pi Flo Wfc Pr

All plastic and rubber components used in the conveyors are made of materials that fulfil the most demanding requirements to date.

Equipment that complies with the safety regulations for materials that come into contact with food or anything ingested by humans, for instance medicines, is vital for the food and pharma industry. The safety requirements place particular demands on the plastic and rubber compounds used in seals, fittings, filters and other parts of the equipment used for the manufacture or processing of food or pharmaceuticals.

“In order to ensure compliance, we are using rubber qualities that meet the regulations in Germany, which are the most precise ones and therefore represent the best standard for rubber,” explains Kajsa Ryttberg-Wallgren, Vice President Vacuum Conveying Division.


PIAB USA Inc.
