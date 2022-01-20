Printpack and Sirane Announce Strategic Partnership

Together, the two companies will enable their customers to reach their sustainability goals by offering recyclable, coated paper packaging. The combination of Printpack’s printing and laminating knowledge with Sirane’s paper coating and pouch forming expertise creates the perfect partnership to fulfill the market need.

Dave McLain, Sustainability Director with Printpack, says “We’ve been collaborating with Sirane for some time now and were immediately impressed with their technology, capabilities, and culture. I’m excited about what they bring to the table and together being able to provide paper based packaging solutions that our customers are keen to commercialize.”

“As a business, we pride ourselves on being innovators and leaders in the packaging industry. We work tirelessly to understand the needs of our customers and develop the truly sustainable packaging solutions that the market is demanding. We have invested significant time and resources in the last few years. Change is almost impossible without industry-wide collaboration and cooperation. We have been working with Printpack to see how we could get our Earth Packaging stateside and after many positive meetings we are excited to start our strategic partnership,” says Peter Ralten, Head Specialist, Packaging and Machinery Sirane (Global).

By the second quarter of 2022, Printpack and Sirane will be fully operational and able to produce and supply trial rolls for testing and product verification.



