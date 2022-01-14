Michelle Bryson Appointed Global Sustainable Packaging Leader for BW Packaging Systems

Bryson will lead the development of sustainable solutions for BW Packaging and collaborate with team members and customers on the usage of responsible materials, recyclability, packaging design, waste, carbon footprint reduction, and more.

BW Packaging Systems
Jan 14th, 2022
Bryson brings more than 30 years of packaging development experience to Barry-Wehmiller. In her previous roles with Wells Enterprises and PepsiCo, she developed and supported the development of packaging innovation and sustainability roadmaps. Most recently, to help meet 2025 sustainability goals, she led PepsiCo’s packaging team in an initiative to commercialize 100% recycled PET plastic (rPET) for the Tropicana flagship brand, Tropicana Essentials, as well as for Quaker Oat Beverage’s bottles, incorporating floatable shrink-sleeve labels.

“Michelle’s experience and passion for driving sustainable packaging initiatives complement our team’s commitment to building a better world at BW,” said Christi Emmenegger, Vice President of Strategic Marketing for BW Packaging Systems. “By helping us adopt more formal sustainability practices, Michelle will play an essential role in positioning our businesses and our customers’ businesses to operate in support of the global sustainability imperative.”

As Global Sustainable Packaging Leader, Bryson will collaborate with customers, packaging suppliers and industry associations to develop sustainable packaging strategies that drive toward cleaner manufacturing. She will also work closely with BW Packaging Systems’ innovation teams to ensure that all future packaging solutions are developed with due consideration of local legislation, recycling streams, carbon emissions and other environmental priorities.

“I’m honored to be working with an organization that is so eager to drive sustainable change across the packaging industry,” Bryson said. “The BW Packaging Systems team has already taken steps to lower its carbon footprint, and together, we will incorporate sustainable design principles that will create lasting, positive change for our customers, team members and the other lives that we touch with our packaging solutions.”

