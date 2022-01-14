Bartelt Packaging Becomes North American Master Distributor for FLtècnics

Matrix Packaging Machinery was formerly the North American master distributor for FLtècnics; both Bartelt and Matrix are ProMach brands.

This change in distributorship allows Bartelt to expand and streamline the hf/f/s product lines both Bartelt and FLtècnics, and strategically aligns them to more effectively provide the best solution for a variety of customer applications. Bartelt is a leading manufacturer of pouching, cartoning, shrink wrapping, case and tray packing systems for numerous markets, including food and confectionary, beverage, pharmaceutical, and others.

“We’re thrilled to become the North American master distributor for FLtècnics,” said Tom Brooker, Vice President of Sales, Bartelt. “This move allows us to complete our breadth of product offering, but more importantly, positions us to better serve our customers. FLtècnics is a trusted brand, and we look forward to integrating and providing exceptional customer support for their solutions in the years ahead.

