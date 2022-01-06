Oliver Inc. Acquires Professional Image

It serves customers in food and beverage, beauty products, confection, health and wellness and consumer goods markets. Based in Tulsa, Okla., Professional Image will continue delivering design-forward packaging solutions from its current location.

“The addition of Professional Image accelerates Oliver’s position as one of the nation’s largest independent specialty packaging providers,” said Dan Rodenbush, President/CEO of Oliver. “We are proud to welcome the Professional Image and aspecialtybox.com team to the Oliver family. Together, we will better serve our customers with additional geographic reach, capacity, and high-end, design-forward product offerings.”

“Oliver and Professional Image share core values and both companies have a passion for providing creative solutions to our customers,” added Cynthia Calvert-Copeland, CEO of Professional Image. “Partnering with Oliver increases our capabilities, provides redundancy, and allows us to better leverage our scale to offer enhanced solutions for our customers.”

The Professional Image and aspecialtybox.com transaction represent Oliver’s fourth strategic acquisition and aligns with the company’s vision to build a leading provider of innovative, specialty packaging solutions.



