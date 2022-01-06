Lee Ralph Appointed Commercial & Supply Chain Manager for Eco Flexibles

Eco Flexibles Director Matt Francklow commented: “We’re delighted to welcome Lee to our team, and he brings a great deal of experience with him. Lee honed his skills working with major global packaging players as well as for UK Food manufacturers, making him perfectly placed to support our business as we grow.”

Eco Flexibles is a sustainable packaging supplier with a difference. The business is comprised of packaging industry members that believe sustainable flexible packaging has been made too complex and no longer in favour of the brand.

On his appointment, Ralph commented: “It’s clear that the Eco Flexibles approach to sustainable flexible packaging is hitting all the right notes with brands. The business has big ambitions and is already well on course to deliver, and I’m looking forward to playing my part. As Commercial & Supply Chain Manager, I’ll be responsible for maintaining and developing our unique value-add processes and ensuring our customers receive the best experience they require”

“It’s not too often that a business comes along with the intention of shaking up established packaging norms, so it’s no surprise that its proving successful – particularly in the face of important legislative changes that could easily catch brands by surprise.

“At Eco Flexibles, we effectively complete the process in reverse. Where many suppliers offer products to fit an application, we tailor a solution around the brand and the application needs. This creates a lightweight monopolymer packaging that takes sustainability from buzz word to real commercial edge.”



