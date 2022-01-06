Formost Fuji Announces Changes to its Service Department

Formost Fuji Corp. promoted Derek Dietrich to Service Manager and David Korsmo to Assistant Service Manager. Bob McHenry will fill a new position within the department as Service Resource Specialist.

This content was submitted directly to this website by the supplier.

Formost Fuji Corporation
Jan 6th, 2022
Press Release Jan 1 2022 Service Department Changes

Dietrich joined the company in 1996 as an assembly mechanic, after transferring to electrical assembly in 1997, he worked that position until 2005 when he was promoted to Assistant Service Manager. Dietrich’s excellent customer service skills and deep knowledge of Formost Fuji equipment, makes him the perfect candidate for the Service Manager position.

Korsmo began his career with Formost Fuji in 2003 as an assembly mechanic and shortly moved into electrical assembly. In 2006, he was promoted to the controls department where he has been working as an Electrical Engineer. Korsmo’s positive interaction with customers, and strong knowledge of the equipment, will be a great benefit to the service department, as the Assistant Service Manager.

Ken Meyer, Chief Operations Manager, Formost Fuji, commented, “These promotions reflect our commitment to excellence in our service department. Derek’s 15+ years of experience as assistant service manager makes him the perfect choice to be promoted to manager. David’s knowledge and skill set will be a welcomed asset to our service management team.”

Bob McHenry, who has been acting Service Manager since 2000, will be filling a new position within the service department as the Service Resource Specialist, which will allow Formost Fuji to utilize his expertise to expand support and training for its customers and service personnel.


Companies in this article
Formost Fuji Corporation
Videos from Formost Fuji CorporationView all videos
Formost Fuji Alpha 8 Sanitary Design Video PELV
Formost Fuji Alpha 8 Sanitary Design Video PELV
Oct 15th, 2019
Formost Fuji The Right Choice
Formost Fuji The Right Choice
Sep 14th, 2018
Formost Fuji High Speed Box Motion Wrapper
Formost Fuji High Speed Box Motion Wrapper
Aug 18th, 2017
Key Buffy Hagerman
Buffy Hagerman Appointed Marketing Communications Manager for Key Technology
She will be responsible for advertising, public relations, trade show exhibits, and other marketing initiatives that will build awareness of Key Technology’s high performance digital sorting, conveying, and process automation solutions worldwide.
Jan 7th, 2022
806 Main
Oliver Inc. Acquires Professional Image
Oliver Inc. acquired Professional Image and aspecialtybox.com (Collectively, 'Professional Image') a manufacturer of custom folding carton packaging and e-commerce provider of innovative stock and packaging accessories.
Jan 6th, 2022
Lee Ralph 2
Lee Ralph Appointed Commercial & Supply Chain Manager for Eco Flexibles
Ralph’s appointment will galvanize Eco Flexibles’ commercial team and enable the business to keep pace with surging demand for its lightweight recyclable packaging solutions.
Jan 6th, 2022
Piston Filler7 2
Apex Shares New Blogs on Whiskey and Craft Spirits
Apex’s new blogs discuss the recent growth of the craft spirits industry.
Jan 6th, 2022
Press Release Jan 1 2022 Service Department Changes
Formost Fuji Announces Changes to its Service Department
Formost Fuji Corp. promoted Derek Dietrich to Service Manager and David Korsmo to Assistant Service Manager. Bob McHenry will fill a new position within the department as Service Resource Specialist.
Jan 6th, 2022
51787475288 9eb4f6cd00 O Copy
Greg Rousselot Appointed Strategy and Business Development Manager for PTI
Rousselot be responsible for strengthening PTI’s capabilities in business strategy, new market development, and go-to-market planning and execution. He will also be responsible for creating and managing strategic partnerships with key industry players.
Jan 5th, 2022
Laura Rowell
Packaging Industry Memorializes Laura Rowell, Elisabeth Comere
Jan 4th, 2022
Motion Hq
Motion Industries Acquires Kaman Distribution Group
The addition of Kaman will boost Motion’s concentration in core industrial products and services as well as in the growing technical/automation arenas, including precision engineering.
Jan 4th, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 01 04 At 10 29 53 Am
Pacteon Acquires ESS Technologies, Provider of Automated Packaging Machinery Solutions to the Pharma & Diagnostic Markets
Jan 4th, 2022
Smithers
What Do You Think Sustainability in Food Packaging Will Look Like in 2040?
Smithers are undertaking a new study to map the long-term future landscape of sustainable food packaging.
Jan 4th, 2022
Unknown
Bernie Lerner, Founder of Automated Packaging Systems, Passes Away
Bernie Lerner passed away on December 11, 2021 at his home in Chagrin Falls, Ohio.
Jan 4th, 2022
1637919111005
Mettler Toledo Publishes Process Analytics Catalog
The new Process Analytics Catalog for 2022-23 provides a comprehensive overview of solutions for analytical measurements in liquid process applications, pure water monitoring and gas-phase measurement.
Jan 3rd, 2022
Mailer Pink 500x
Recyclable Mailers
Tishwish's sustainable mailers are made from bio-based polymer (from corn), 100% compostable, and fully customizable.
Dec 27th, 2021
Untitled
Borealis Acquires Minority Share in Bockatech
The partnership will drive development of circular packaging solutions based on Borealis polymer and recycling expertise in tandem with Bockatech’s patented EcoCore ® technology platform.
Dec 24th, 2021
Rondo Pak cgs Adopt A Family 2021
Rondo-Pak Participates in Salvation Army’s Adopt-A-Family Program
The company sponsored two local families in need and fulfilled holiday wish lists for 10 individuals.
Dec 23rd, 2021
Vcs Pr Asset 3577320 218476 841bcaae 0a8d 4199 A21c 49d9f6d19f61 0
Spartech Acquires Crawford Industries
Spartech, a manufacturer of engineered thermoplastics and custom packaging solutions, expanded its plastics conversion capabilities through the acquisition of Crawford Industries, L.L.C.
Dec 22nd, 2021
Vcs Pr Asset 3534731 726731 4e6f363e Af07 49c6 Becf 1d272011cff0 0
Tetra Laval Donates 10 Million Euros to Support UNICEF
The donation will aid UNICEF’s efforts to strengthen global vaccine equity, especially in lower-income countries.
Dec 22nd, 2021
Untitled3
Slideways Offers Tutorial on Measuring Curves for Flat Top Chains
Slideways’ 10-minute video tutorial “How to Measure Curves for Flat Top Chains” features step-by-step instructions on how to measure existing conveyor corner tracks for retrofit or repair.
Dec 22nd, 2021
New Paxiom Building
Paxiom Opens New Facility in Las Vegas
Paxiom moved into its state-of-the-art 50,000 sq ft facility next to McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas.
Dec 22nd, 2021
Logo 615c5dfc5f0dc
Rohrer Corp. Acquires Jay Packaging Group
This acquisition will strengthen the combined capabilities of both companies in the areas of high-end printing and decorating, carded blister, thermoformed, and folded carton packaging.
Dec 20th, 2021
More in Supplier News
Narvar Logo
Narvar Acquires Packaging and Printing Marketplace Lumi
The acquisition will drive transparency and better decisioning across the supply chain, enabling brands to deliver optimized customer experiences, online and off.
Dec 17th, 2021
Rick Michelman
Michelman Announces Executive Leadership Changes
Effective January 1, the following executive leadership changes will position the company for continued success and reinforce its commitment to its Triple Bottom Line of People, Planet, & Profit.
Dec 17th, 2021
Toray Chris Nothnagle Sr director Corporate Marketing
Chris Nothnagle Appointed Senior Director, New Business Development for Toray Plastics
Nothnagle will replace Ken Chang, who is retiring after 25 years of service. He will be responsible for managing the company’s R&D team and continue to oversee Toray’s Corporate Marketing Group.
Dec 17th, 2021
Logo Nice Pak
Nice-Pak Joins Environmental Groups to Generate Understanding about Reforestation and Youth Education Efforts
Nice-Pak is partnering with American Forests and the Sustainable Forestry Initiative’s flagship education program, Project Learning Tree to further its commitment to environmental sustainability, education, and improved health impacts.
Dec 16th, 2021
CC Label EcoFloat
Recycling Focus: Sleeve Technology for Easier Recycling is Introduced for Dairy Cups
Dec 16th, 2021
Logo Mobile No Tm
Liberty Packaging Acquires Alois Box Co.
Liberty Diversified International (LDI), a manufacturer of corrugated packaging containers and point-of-purchase display, has acquired Alois Box Co. located in Chicago.
Dec 16th, 2021
Delta Bagger Triangle
Triangle Package Machinery to Exhibit Latest Poultry Bagging Technology at IPPE
Triangle Package Machinery will exhibit its next-generation Delta vertical vf/f/s bagger designed to ensure the safety of the poultry products it packages.
Dec 16th, 2021
Beckhoff 25 Years Twin Cat Print
Beckhoff ‘s TwinCAT Automation Software Turns 25
Celebrating a quarter century of success, the Beckhoff engineering and runtime platform continues to deliver maximum functionality through bold decisions and a drive for innovation.
Dec 16th, 2021
Vuk Trivanovic Ceo
Vuk Trivanovic Named CEO of Shurtape Technologies
He will expand his role and responsibilities as CEO to encompass the full scope of Shurtape’s global business, now including its Ohio-based Consumer & Craftsman (C&C) Group.
Dec 16th, 2021
Mrp Logo 614208b601bea
Mold-Rite Plastics Celebrates its Ohio Facility’s 50th Anniversary
Plastic closures manufacturer, Mold-Rite Plastics, is celebrating the 50th anniversary of its manufacturing facility in Twinsburg, Ohio. Founded in 1971 as Weatherchem Corp., the company has a long history of creating innovative dispensing closures.
Dec 16th, 2021
Pr Synerlink Joins Ehedg 121421 Final Web 7
Synerlink Joins European Hygienic Engineering and Design Group (EHEDG)
By joining (EHEDG), Synerlink, a Barry-Wehmiller Packaging Systems company, will bolster its ability to identify and pursue top hygiene and food safety practices on behalf of its customers.
Dec 15th, 2021
Mh247 Aero Rubber Pallet Bands Main 800
Sustainable Rubber Pallet Bands Earn Material Handling Award
Aero Rubber Corp. was a winner in Material Handling Product News and Material Handling 24/7’s Annual Readers’ Choice Products of the Year Awards competition in the Packaging & Pallets category.
Dec 15th, 2021