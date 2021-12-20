Rohrer Corp. Acquires Jay Packaging Group

Since its founding in 1945, Jay Packaging Group has grown into one of the industry’s most creative package design, enhancement, and solutions companies in the Northeast for printing, folding cartons, and plastic components. It serves a variety of industries, including niche packaging for the beauty, luxe, home, and health markets.

“Jay Packaging Group is an innovative company with talented employees. It’s exciting to expand our operations to the East Coast and invest in the people, plants and profitability of both businesses,” said Steve Wirrig, CEO of Rohrer Corp. “Together, we can provide our customers with best of both worlds – unbeatable packaging solutions through Rohrer’s ezCombo programs and custom printing and packaging options through Jay Packaging Group.”

Richard Kelly, CEO and co-owner of Jay Packaging Group added, “I am proud of our team, and the business we have built over the years. I am confident the integration of Jay Packaging Group into Rohrer’s network will make both organizations stronger, and position us for further investment, growth and job creation.”

In addition to extending Rohrer’s national manufacturing presence, the acquisition of Jay Packaging Group will advance the eco-friendly packaging goals of the company. “Rohrer continues to innovate with sustainable packaging products like ecoCombo post-consumer recycled materials and our All-Paper Blister. Jay Packaging Group’s Sustainable Procurement Policy and Packaging Goals will help us accelerate the eco-friendly packaging solutions we offer to our customers,” said Carmine Lombardi, senior vice president of Rohrer Corp. “At the same time, the customers of Jay Packaging Group can now benefit from Rohrer’s comprehensive suite of packaging solutions.”

