Chris Nothnagle Appointed Senior Director, New Business Development for Toray Plastics

Nothnagle joined Toray in 2015 and held a variety of positions prior to being named the Senior Director of Sales and Marketing of the Lumirror® Division in 2020. Prior to joining Toray he worked at ExxonMobil for 28 years. Chang joined Toray in 1996 as a Senior Development Engineer for the Torayfan® Division and rose through the ranks, having held a variety of positions in R&D. Chang will maintain his relationship with Toray and consult on strategic projects.

“Chris Nothnagle is the ideal candidate to help the company chart its course in new business development and guide our R&D team,” says Mike Brandmeier, President and CEO, Toray Plastics (America), Inc. “Chris is a very talented individual who possesses a vast knowledge of our products and the global films industry that has been instrumental in helping us grow our core films business since he joined Toray. I am confident he will excel in his new role leading our combined R&D and Corporate Marketing efforts for the future.”

Brandmeier notes that Toray Plastics (America) and Toray Industries, Inc., are deeply grateful to Chang for all of his contributions to the organization. “Ken has always been highly-respected by his colleagues at Toray and within the industry. His tenure with the company is distinguished by outstanding milestones and he has been instrumental in the development of many of Toray’s patented film products. We are very pleased that he will continue to be available to share his insights and expertise with Toray,” states Brandmeier.







