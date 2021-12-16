Nice-Pak Joins Environmental Groups to Generate Understanding about Reforestation and Youth Education Efforts

Nice-Pak, a manufacturer of wet wipes for consumer markets, together these experts in conservation, sustainable forestry, and environmental education, will help drive awareness that trees and forests are the best nature-based solution to climate change and for the vital role they play in improving health and protecting the planet for future generations.

Nice-Pak brings broad-based reach to the effort, as the company’s products touch consumers worldwide billions of times per year, and will seek to engage suppliers, customers, communities, and consumers with knowledge and the opportunity to participate in this important initiative. As exclusive wet wipe sponsors of Project Learning Tree and partners of American Forests, Nice-Pak and the Nice ‘N CLEAN® brand are making an investment in tree planting programs and the development and implementation of youth environmental educational programs that will include:

• Supporting reforestation efforts to help address climate change and social inequities faced by people in under-resourced communities: Together with American Forests, Nice-Pak aims to foster the planting of 150,000 trees across the U.S. over three years. This effort will have the potential to capture 92,000 metric tons of carbon over their lifespan.

• Supporting youth environmental education using trees and forests as windows on the world: Project Learning Tree will develop and implement a digital curriculum specifically around the connection between healthy forests and human health and make it available to their K-12 school network beginning in Spring 2022, reaching over 25,000 students over the next three years.

• Making a global commitment: Through Nice-Pak International colleagues in Europe, Nice-Pak will also make a commitment to the 1t.org campaign, a worldwide movement to conserve, restore and grow one trillion healthy trees worldwide by 2030.

“Climate change is the most critical challenge humanity is facing, and the pandemic has shown us that our wellbeing depends on both our immediate and global environments being healthy.” said Robert Julius, Chief Executive Officer, Nice-Pak. “Forests and trees are a natural climate solution and contribute to better public health outcomes. Supporting communities has always been a priority at Nice-Pak, and we are proud to partner with American Forests and Project Learning Tree to improve the health of people and the environment.”

Nice-Pak is advancing sustainable forestry in its supply chain by increasing the amount of certified cellulosic fibers in its products year-over-year and committing the Nice ‘N CLEAN® brand to use 100% certified fiber by the end of 2022. Nice-Pak’s commitment to social and environmental issues is fundamental across the company’s three strategic pillars of advancing health and wellness, environmental sustainability, and educating and supporting communities. For more information, view Nice-Pak’s 2020 Global Corporate Social Responsibility Report and Forest Stewardship Policy.

“Forests are essential to the health and wellbeing of people and the planet,” said Jad Daley, CEO, American Forests. “Through corporate partners like Nice-Pak, we can develop and implement reforestation plans and build movements that inspire and empower action for the benefit of all. Planting even one tree has a multiplier effect, impacting carbon emissions, water, wildlife and social equity throughout our communities.”

“As an organization committed to advancing sustainability through forest-focused collaboration, environmental education has never been more critical than it is today,” said Kathy Abusow, President and CEO, Sustainable Forestry Initiative and Project Learning Tree. “Teaming up with Nice-Pak and American Forests enables us to leverage this timely and important opportunity to help accelerate students’ awareness, knowledge, and appreciation of the health benefits of trees while helping to build the next generation of sustainability leaders.”



