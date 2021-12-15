Synerlink Joins European Hygienic Engineering and Design Group (EHEDG)

“For Synerlink, hygiene is inseparable from the packaging innovation process,” said Fabien Jégo, Design Leader for Synerlink’s industrial packaging design group. “Before we design a new filling solution, our engineers must carefully consider hygiene and food safety at every stage of the packaging process. EHEDG will augment our perspective in this area.”

EHEDG provides members with access to several resources, including guideline development tools, training and education, testing and certifications. These resources will help Synerlink and its customers remain compliant and promote hygiene throughout the production, processing and packaging of food products.

“By tapping into global industry associations like EHEDG, we can better guide customers through the ever-changing landscape of hygienic food and beverage packaging,” said Jean-Pierre Orenge, Global Bottle Filling Product Line Leader for Synerlink. “The ability to connect with other equipment manufacturers, food processing companies, research institutes and public health authorities on these issues is indispensable.”



